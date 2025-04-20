We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Star Wars" is full of surprise cameos, from fan-favorite characters to niche pieces of Legends lore. However, the coolest cameos are the ones you're least likely to notice. With the massive success of "Star Wars," it has become an honor and even a tradition to sneak fun celebrity cameos into the films and shows, but thanks to the many fantastical elements within George Lucas' original creation, almost all of them are completely unrecognizable. Whether it be under hours of prosthetic makeup or underneath the helmet of a stormtrooper, one of your favorite actors may have made an appearance in a Star War right under your nose.

Today, all will be revealed as we uncover the best celebrity cameos this franchise has to offer. For this list, we are only including cameos from folks who haven't previously played a major role in the franchise, so live-action cameos from "Star Wars" alums like Ahmed Best or Anthony Daniels are a no-go. In addition, we're doing our best to spotlight cameos from folks who were already well-known at the time, so folks like Keira Knightley from "The Phantom Menace" don't qualify. That said, there are still plenty of cameos left to include, so here are the 12 best celebrity cameos in the "Star Wars" franchise.