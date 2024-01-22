The Tom Hanks Star Wars Cameo That Never Came To Be

The original 1977 "Star Wars" is a miracle of a film. George Lucas' blockbuster could have gone wrong at any moment for a variety of reasons, yet it not only got made and released but became a monumental success (spawning one of the biggest movie franchises ever). Part of why the film and its first two sequels remain so impressive all these decades later is their simple story, vast worldbuilding, groundbreaking special effects, and impeccable casting of mostly little-known actors who would go on to become huge after the films hit theaters.

That sentiment extends to the greater franchise, which has launched several careers and given small roles to actors who would eventually break out in a big way. That's not to say the original "Star Wars" didn't feature any famous actors at the time, of course, be it Alec Guinness and Peter Cushing in the original trilogy, or Samuel L Jackson, Christopher Lee, and Jimmy Smits in the prequels. Almost as long is the list of actors who were nearly in a "Star Wars" movie at some point, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kurt Russell, and Michael Jackson.

Turns out, we can add another name to that list — none other than beloved actor and America's Dad, Tom Hanks. The multi-Oscar-winner himself confirmed that he came very close to visiting a galaxy far, far away while talking to Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.