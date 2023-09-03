Star Wars' Forgotten Han Solo Knows Exactly Why He Failed

It's likely well-known to Starwoids the world over that multiple now-famous actors initially auditioned to play the role of Han Solo in George Lucas' 1977 film "Star Wars." The role ultimately ended up going to Harrison Ford, but Kurt Russell, Nick Nolte, and Christopher Walken also tried out. One can also find old video footage of Charles Martin Smith reading for Luke Skywalker, and Perry King reading for Han. While both King and Smith are talented actors, looking at their audition tapes reveals why neither of them appeared in "Star Wars." They simply didn't have a good handle on the material in that audition. Ford, meanwhile, brought a certain "it-factor" quality that made him imminently magnetic.

King, however, wasn't left out of the "Star Wars" loop entirely. In 1981, writer Brian Daley and director John Madden adapted "Star Wars" into a 13-episode radio serial that broadcast on KUSC in Los Angeles. The audio version expanded on "Star Wars" considerably, adding semi-canonical supporting characters and plot points. The final running time of "Star Wars" was close to six and a half hours. The shows used a lot of the film's original sound effects, but almost none of the same actors; only Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels returned to reprise their roles of Luke Skywalker and C-3PO, respectively.

Perry King, even after what he felt was a botched audition, was cast as Han Solo. Several years after being turned down, he got the job anyway. The "Star Wars" radio dramas may not be as popular as the movies, but King certainly still counts as one of the actors to have played the roguish smuggler Han Solo.

In a 2018 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, King recalls his audition, as well as the experience of returning to Han a few years later.