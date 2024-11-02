Jodie Comer's 10 Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

English actor Jodie Comer has been working on-screen since 2008, accruing a growing number of major television and film projects over the years. By 2018, Comer had expanded beyond working in British productions, appearing in everything from prestige American television to blockbuster action movies. Throughout her career, Comer has worked with some of the biggest filmmakers in Hollywood, including Ridley Scott, Shawn Levy, and J.J. Abrams. This impressive filmography has earned Comer plenty of accolades for her work, including winning multiple BAFTAs, an Emmy, and being nominated for scores of other major acting awards.

Simply put, Jodie Comer's profile is one of the fastest growing and steadily acclaimed in the entertainment industry and showing no signs of slowing down. With that in mind, there are several movies and television shows Comer has appeared in that are standouts across her entire body of work. Here are Jodie Comer's ten best movies and TV shows ranked.