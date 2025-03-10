6 Star Wars Movies & TV Shows That Could Save The Franchise

What's the deal with "Star Wars"? I mean really, what's going on over there? It's now been over half a decade since the franchise last hit cinemas with a new movie, and even the recent Disney+ shows have been struggling. Despite reportedly solid ratings for series like "The Acolyte" and "Skeleton Crew," combined with some significant critical praise in the case of the latter, it seems that the money just hasn't been lining up. Part of that is due to the ever-tumultuous nature of the streaming business, but part of it also has to do with a lack of unified direction when it comes to "Star Wars." Thankfully, I have a plan to fix it. A little backseat billion-dollar franchise management never hurts, right?

First things first: Effective immediately (by which I mean the moment "Andor" Season 2 is finished), we are blacking out anything set during the prequel trilogy, the original trilogy, or the 20-year gap between them. Enough has been done. Between "The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels," "The Bad Batch," "Rogue One," "Solo," "Tales of the Jedi," "Tales of the Empire," and all the video games, this 40-year span has become overloaded. To be fair, a lot of those projects I just listed are some of the best things Disney has done with the franchise. Still, you can't keep going back to the well of George Lucas' "Star Wars" movies forever.

For "Star Wars" to truly thrive again, Disney and Lucasfilm need to hone their focus. I recommend two distinct eras ripe for development: the period between "The Mandalorian" and the sequel trilogy, and the ancient past of the "Star Wars" galaxy. We'll start with the latter. Here's how Lucasfilm can save "Star Wars" with the right mix of new movies and shows.