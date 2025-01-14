Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Ratings Spell Bad News For A Potential Season 2

Christopher Ford and Jon Watts' "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is an Amblin-inspired adventure that brings more kid-friendly sensibilities to the galaxy far, far away. The Disney+ series is very different from the more serious "Star Wars" properties like "Andor," and one could argue that it's a refreshing change of pace for the franchise after years of more adult-oriented stories. Unfortunately, that sentiment isn't reflected in the show's ratings — and that potentially spells trouble for season 2 coming to fruition.

As documented by The Direct, the Nielsen streaming data reveals that "Skeleton Crew's" two-episode premiere boasts the least amount of views for any "Star Wars" series to date. The minutes watched during the first week fell lower than 382 minutes, which is 20% less than "The Acolyte" during its first seven days of release. When you remember that "The Acolyte" was canceled after one season, the future doesn't look too promising for "Skeleton Crew."

However, one saving grace for "Skeleton Crew" is that the series has garnered heaps of acclaim from fans and critics alike, which might inspire Disney to give it another chance. "The Acolyte," meanwhile, was review-bombed by toxic fans, and the discourse surrounding the series wasn't exactly positive across the board. As it stands, Disney has yet to unveil its future plans for Ford and Watts' sci-fi adventure, but the creators hope to return to this world.