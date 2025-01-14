Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's Ratings Spell Bad News For A Potential Season 2
Christopher Ford and Jon Watts' "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is an Amblin-inspired adventure that brings more kid-friendly sensibilities to the galaxy far, far away. The Disney+ series is very different from the more serious "Star Wars" properties like "Andor," and one could argue that it's a refreshing change of pace for the franchise after years of more adult-oriented stories. Unfortunately, that sentiment isn't reflected in the show's ratings — and that potentially spells trouble for season 2 coming to fruition.
As documented by The Direct, the Nielsen streaming data reveals that "Skeleton Crew's" two-episode premiere boasts the least amount of views for any "Star Wars" series to date. The minutes watched during the first week fell lower than 382 minutes, which is 20% less than "The Acolyte" during its first seven days of release. When you remember that "The Acolyte" was canceled after one season, the future doesn't look too promising for "Skeleton Crew."
However, one saving grace for "Skeleton Crew" is that the series has garnered heaps of acclaim from fans and critics alike, which might inspire Disney to give it another chance. "The Acolyte," meanwhile, was review-bombed by toxic fans, and the discourse surrounding the series wasn't exactly positive across the board. As it stands, Disney has yet to unveil its future plans for Ford and Watts' sci-fi adventure, but the creators hope to return to this world.
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's creators hope season 2 gets greenlit
While the Nielsen streaming data gives fans reasons to fear for the future of "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" on Disney+, the series' creators are happy to return to the galaxy far, far away if the opportunity presents itself. While speaking to TechRadar, Jon Watts revealed that their goal is to make more episodes, but they went into the first installment intent on telling a conclusive story:
"Yeah, we wanted to make sure this season had a satisfying beginning, middle, and end. But, if people want to see more 'Skeleton Crew,' we'd be happy to make more."
In the same interview, Christopher Ford noted that he and Watts have some ideas in mind for season 2, and they aren't ruling out the possibility of bringing those visions to life. That said, the power is in Disney's hands at the moment, and history has shown that the House of Mouse is more than happy to cut projects that don't live up to its viewership expectations.
The "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1 finale drops tonight at 6pm PST on Disney+.