The Helpful Role Rian Johnson Played In Gareth Edward's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Gareth Edwards' 2016 flick "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" told the story of how the Rebel Alliance in "Star Wars" came into possession of the Death Star blueprints the Rebels used as their central guide for its destruction. Audiences were told that "Many Bothans died to bring us this information," although none of those Bothans appeared in "Rogue One" (nor did a character named Manny Both-Hanz, for that matter). Instead, Edwards' film focused on a loose-knit group of rebels who defied the plans of the Rebellion — they went rogue — in order to obtain the blueprints. The group was led by a young woman named Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), the daughter of one of the Death Star's architects.

The characters weren't terribly interesting, the dialogue was clunky at best, and the bland story was a frustratingly foregone conclusion — the end scenes of "Rogue One" link directly to the first scenes of "Star Wars" — but Edwards' film accrued a passionate cadre of fans who appreciated its gorgeous photography as well as its relative tonal darkness when compared to several other "Star Wars" movies. "Rogue One" also provided a lot of fan service for those thirsting for 134 straight minutes of "Star Wars" references. It filled in the cracks in "Star Wars" like the batter in a clafoutis.

In 2017, Edwards talked with Collider and revealed that he received a massive hand when making his movie. While constructing the finer details of his story, he needed a sounding board, someone who would listen and give constructive feedback. He found that sounding board in Rian Johnson, the director who was, at the time, already in production on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Edwards noted that Johnson helped him refine certain story elements.