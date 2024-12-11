The Marvel Cameo You Didn't Notice In Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 3

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" season 1, episode 3.

There are lots of interesting aliens in "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew." In fact, some of them are so interesting that you may not even realize the full extent of their impact until the end credits. One such figure is Benjar Pranic, a former member of Jod Na Nawood's (Jude Law) crew. Pranic casually walks in when Jod attempts to retrieve SM-33 (voiced by Nick Frost) at the behest of Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), KB (Kyriana Kratter), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith). Fully knowing that Jod should be imprisoned in the brig, the alien sets up a friendly conversation ... which soon cuts into the very unfriendly revelation that Jod now has Brutus' (Fred Tatasciore) entire crew chasing him. Turns out that retired or not, you really can't trust a pirate.

Pranic gets quite a few lines for what may or may not turn out to be a throwaway character, doesn't he? This may be because he's voiced by a very familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe actor. The man behind Pranic's faux-pleasant voice is none other than Alfred Molina, who played Otto "Doctor Octopus" Octavius in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2," and reprised the role in the 2021 all-star Marvel multiverse-hopper "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Since Law himself plays Yon-Rogg in "Captain Marvel," this makes the scene a conversation between two veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain game.

A versatile actor, Molina's best movies include "Frida," "Boogie Nights," and "Promising Young Woman." Incidentally, "Skeleton Crew" isn't his first rodeo in a George Lucas-adjacent franchise. In 1981, Molina played Indiana Jones' (Harrison Ford) treacherous guide in the iconic opening sequence of "Raiders of the Lost Ark."