What Happened To Azula After Avatar: The Last Airbender?

If there's a television canon, then "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is definitely in it. Since its debut on Nickelodeon in 2005, the animated fantasy show has remained beloved by its oldest fans and won the hearts of countless new ones. Personally, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has one of my favorite character ensembles in all of TV. Its leads were young enough for the target audience to relate to, yet complex enough for adults to be just as rewarded watching them.

Take Zuko (Dante Basco), the scarred prince of the Fire Nation who goes from villain to hero. Best redemption arc ever? It's up there. But standing next to Zuko as one of the show's most complex characters is his sister, Princess Azula (the queen of voice acting, Grey DeLisle). While her brother was always torn between good and evil, Azula relishes the latter. She seems like the "perfect" Princess: powerful, ruthless, and favored by her father Fire Lord Ozai (Mark Hamill). But Azula's confidence is more fragile than it seems; she's never felt loved, and her self-worth is dependent on being successful and feared.

When Azula quickly loses all of that in "Avatar" season 3's final stretch, she deteriorates mentally, haunted by visions of her mother Ursa (Jen Cohn). In the 2008 series finale "Sozin's Comet," Azula fights Zuko in "the showdown that was always meant to be" for the Fire Nation's throne. She loses, so she cheats by attacking Zuko's friend Katara (Mae Whitman). Azula's sadism gives way to mania, and yet even with her power, she's still ultimately outsmarted, defeated, and chained by Katara. She's last seen writhing on the ground and sobbing; in her final moments on screen, Azula is finally as vulnerable as the 14-year-old girl she really is.

What happens next? Azula obviously doesn't get to partake in Team Avatar's happy ending, but she's not explicitly shown in prison like her father is. It can feel like her breakdown was the tragic culmination of the story, so there was no need to show more. However, "Avatar" head writer Aaron Ehasz (who wrote most of the Fire Nation Royal Family episodes) has maintained Azula's story was not over after "Sozin's Comet."

So, where has that story taken Azula in subsequent "Avatar: The Last Airbender" sequels?