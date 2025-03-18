A Cancelled Sequel To The Crow Could Have Starred DMX And Eminem

The premise of "The Crow" is simple. At the beginning of every "Crow" story, a young couple is beaten, assaulted, and murdered by evil criminals. In this universe, crows are supernatural creatures that can pass into the afterlife and snag a few souls while they're there. A crow grabs a recently-murdered young man (it is Eric Draven in the original) and resurrects him back on Earth, now immune to physical harm. As a pseudo-superhero, he proceeds to take violent revenge on the gangsters that killed and assaulted him/his girlfriend.

Gibson recalled being approached by Ed Pressman sometime in late 1999 about "The Crow: Lazarus." As reported by MTV, DMX was already attached, and Gibson knew he was a gigantic star. Gibson listened to DMX's catalogue (which, he felt, the producers didn't bother to do), and arranged a meeting with the rapper to brainstorm ideas. The producer felt he made good traction because he could quote DMX's lyrics back to him. Over the course of several meetings and brainstorming sessions, DMX and Gibson came up with a detailed outline as to what "The Crow: Lazarus" ought to be.

DMX was to play a very DMX-like rapper named Lazarus Rider who was about to perform his final concert before retiring to live happily ever after with his pregnant fiancée. His concert is attacked by men in Smurf masks, however, and his fiancée is killed in the fracas. Then Lazarus Rider is killed in the ensuing chase. It seems that he was killed by a character named Stone, a former childhood friend. The twist in Gibson's script would be that both Stone and Lazarus would be resurrected by crows, and they each had an opportunity to get supernatural revenge on the other.

Once Gibson completed a draft, they started wondering who could play Stone. It was then that the producers began talking to Eminem's people. "The Crow: Lazarus" was going to be a knock-down, drag-out fight flick starring the two biggest rappers of the day as rivals. It sounds amazing.