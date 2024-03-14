Every Actor Who Almost Played The Crow Before Bill Skarsgard Got Stuck With It

The comic book "The Crow," created by James O'Barr in 1989, should be considered a seminal work in the then-growing Goth movement. The comics were about a man named Eric who was engaged to a woman named Shelly. One evening, Eric and Shelly are savagely beaten and assaulted. Eric is shot in the head but remains alive long enough to witness Shelly's horrible murder.

His story doesn't end there. The titular Crow appears over Eric's body and magically resurrects him, sending him on a quest for blood revenge. The unspeaking crow seems to want Eric to kill the punks that murdered Shelly, but also seemingly chastises him for brooding and remaining hung up on Shelly's death. Be angry, brood, but do not brood, and do not be angry. It's super-Goth. The comic was popular enough to warrant a celebrated film adaptation in 1994 starring Brandon Lee and directed by Alex Proyas. The film was ultra-stylized, coated with black leather and angst. "The Crow" is one of the most 1990s films of the 1990s. It also became legendary when Lee was infamously killed on set by a misfiring prop gun.

In 2024, director Rupert Sanders has overseen a remake of "The Crow" with Bill Skarsgård in the lead role. Its trailer was released online today, and the film will open on June 7, 2024.

The path to the 2024 remake has been long and circuitous. Indeed, it has been trapped in development hell since at least 2008, when it was announced that Stephen Norrington, the director of "Blade," would be tackling it. Nick Cave (!) was said to be writing the script and, by 2010, it was announced that Mark Wahlberg would be playing Eric.

That was only the first unmade "Crow" remake.