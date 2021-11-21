DMX: Don't Try To Understand Trailer: The Music Box Series Celebrates The Late Rapper

Born Earl Simmons, DMX was known first and foremost as a hip-hop artist, but he also had a number of acting credits to his name, including crime dramas and action films like "Belly," "Romeo Must Die," and "Exit Wounds." Now, the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated rapper, who died earlier this year, is the subject of "DMX: Don't Try to Understand," the latest documentary in HBO's ongoing Music Box series.

The film follows a year in the life of DMX, starting in January 2019, when he's released from prison "after serving a 12-month sentence for felony tax evasion." It shows some of the people he came into contact with while planning his next world tour, and some of the personal challenges he faced before his untimely death.

DMX struggled with various problems over the course of his life and career, including bipolar disorder, drug addiction, and jail time for multiple offenses. However, the trailer below indicates that he also sought to make a difference in people's lives and was beloved by fans on the street, who speak highly of him and even liken him to a "prophet." If it seems like there's a religious fervor to any of what they say, maybe it's because DMX was a deacon who did some literal and figurative sermonizing both on and offstage.

"DMX: Don't Try to Understand" aims to keep sharing "the gospel according to X" even after he is gone. Check out the trailer below.