The 10 Best MMA Movies, Ranked

Even after you watch the trailer for "Here Comes the Boom," Kevin James and the idea of an MMA movie don't exactly seem like they go hand in hand. On the contrary, James had been a longtime fan of the sport even before signing on to the film, having spent so much time ringside at UFC matches that he had developed friendships with several fighters — including UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten, who trained the actor during his time on "King of Queens." As such, James came into "Here Comes the Boom" with the utmost respect for the sport, and he was able to demonstrate his commitment so much that the UFC gave production permission to use official branding in the film.

The story follows a former college wrestler and high school teacher (James) who decides to train as a competitive MMA fighter. Director Frank Coraci was also dedicated to telling the outlandish story as truthfully as possible, starting James' unlikely hero from a place where he couldn't imagine stepping in the ring and working him up slowly to competing in the UFC. James and Rutten also felt the advent of social media and internet virality lent their story more credibility, as real fight promoters would give someone like James a shot if there was a human interest angle and/or a significant online following — likening their story to that of viral street-fighter-turned-pro Kimbo Slice.

But while the film certainly reinforced James' respect, it also reminded him of what separates him from someone like Slice. "There's something I didn't do in this movie that these guys do, and that's literally, at the end of the day... [the fighters] get in that octagon, they lock that door, and it's just you and another guy," he told MMA Weekly. "And that, to me, I don't want any part of it, man."