Road House Sequel Is Happening At Amazon, Jake Gyllenhaal Will Return To Bust More Heads

It's official: "Road House" is getting a sequel. Not the original Patrick Swayze classic from the '80s, mind you. Rather, the recent Jake Gyllenhaal-led remake that premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video is getting a follow-up. Amazon has confirmed that "Road House 2" (which does not officially have a title) is in the works, with Gyllenhaal due to reprise his role as Dalton. Little else has been revealed but the company wasted little time in getting the project going.

With nearly 80 million viewers to date, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in a Road House sequel. pic.twitter.com/XgpD3ScXIS — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 14, 2024

Produced by MGM and released on Prime Video in March, the "Road House" remake has attracted 80 million viewers to date. The film was directed by Doug Liman, who publicly voiced his distaste for the decision to release the film on streaming rather than giving it a theatrical release. Whether or not Liman returns as a result of the drama remains to be seen. While the film didn't get a full-on theatrical release, it premiered at SXSW earlier this year. /Film's Jacob Hall reviewed "Road House" at the fest, praising Gyllenhaal but calling it an "anemic remake."

Without getting into spoiler territory for those who haven't seen the film yet, the door was left open for a sequel, to be certain. While Liman, as well as writers Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, didn't explicitly set up a second installment, the pieces were in play for Dalton to have another adventure. It could also, in theory, happen with an entirely new cast, save for Gyllenhaal, depending on how they wish to approach the story.