Road House Sequel Is Happening At Amazon, Jake Gyllenhaal Will Return To Bust More Heads
It's official: "Road House" is getting a sequel. Not the original Patrick Swayze classic from the '80s, mind you. Rather, the recent Jake Gyllenhaal-led remake that premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video is getting a follow-up. Amazon has confirmed that "Road House 2" (which does not officially have a title) is in the works, with Gyllenhaal due to reprise his role as Dalton. Little else has been revealed but the company wasted little time in getting the project going.
With nearly 80 million viewers to date, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Elwood Dalton in a Road House sequel. pic.twitter.com/XgpD3ScXIS
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 14, 2024
Produced by MGM and released on Prime Video in March, the "Road House" remake has attracted 80 million viewers to date. The film was directed by Doug Liman, who publicly voiced his distaste for the decision to release the film on streaming rather than giving it a theatrical release. Whether or not Liman returns as a result of the drama remains to be seen. While the film didn't get a full-on theatrical release, it premiered at SXSW earlier this year. /Film's Jacob Hall reviewed "Road House" at the fest, praising Gyllenhaal but calling it an "anemic remake."
Without getting into spoiler territory for those who haven't seen the film yet, the door was left open for a sequel, to be certain. While Liman, as well as writers Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, didn't explicitly set up a second installment, the pieces were in play for Dalton to have another adventure. It could also, in theory, happen with an entirely new cast, save for Gyllenhaal, depending on how they wish to approach the story.
Amazon is turning Road House into a franchise
The new "Road House" centers on Gyllenhaal's Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter with a dark past. He is scraping by winning seedy fights when Frankie (Jessica Williams), the owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, hires him to be her new bouncer, specifically to stop a violent gang that works for a crime boss named Brandt (Billy Magnussen). The film also starred Daniela Melchior ("The Suicide Squad") and UFC superstar Conor McGregor, marking his acting debut. McGregor and Gyllenhaal mentored one another during filming, as they both had experience in the other's real-life profession.
There is no word yet on how soon production will get underway on the sequel, nor is it clear if the same writers will return. Amazon does seem eager to get it going, as they waited less than two months to make the announcement. Much of it will likely depend on Gyllenhaal's schedule, as he is very much an in-demand star. It also might depend on finding the right director, assuming Liman doesn't somehow find a way to get right with the studio and return. It seems far more likely someone else will occupy the director's chair, but stranger things have happened.
The "Road House" sequel does not have a release date but stay tuned.