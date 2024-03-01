Conor McGregor And Jake Gyllenhaal Mentored Each Other On The Set Of Road House

While it could be argued that the 1989 Patrick Swayze movie "Road House" can't be improved because it is a perfect movie, Doug Liman and Jake Gyllenhaal are giving it their best shot. In an attempt to give it a little fighting world authenticity, they also brought in Irish mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor. A former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion in two separate weight classes, McGregor is making his acting debut in the "Road House" reboot, while Gyllenhaal's character, Elwood Dalton, is a former UFC fighter. As a result, the two had the opportunity to learn a lot from one another, and according to interviews in the latest issue of Total Film magazine, they took advantage of it.

Though fighters often talk a big game about their skills, McGregor was apparently quite honest about his acting experience, which Gyllenhaal really appreciated:

"He said from the very beginning, which I was moved by, 'I'm a white belt in this, and I'm here to learn. So I want to learn about making movies.' I said, 'Well, I may be lower than a white belt. I'm here to learn as well.' We started from that place."

Gyllenhaal and McGregor really hit it off, according to the actors, which led McGregor to note that with Gyllenhaal's acting experience and his own fighting experience, they "just blended together." He said that they played to one another's strengths and "needed each other for it," which is rather sweet from a man best known for pounding people into pulp.