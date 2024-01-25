Jake Gyllenhaal Puts On His Best Patrick Swayze In The Road House Trailer

Until this year, "Road House" was one of a handful of '80s action classics that hadn't gotten the reboot treatment, but a new movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal is about to change that. "Road House" 2.0 hits Prime Video in March, but fans can get a taste of the new movie's action now thanks to its just-released first trailer. Can Gyllenhaal match Patrick Swayze's sense of swagger, or will he blaze his own trail as a different version of the cool and collected bouncer who made the original an unlikely hit?

It's hard to tell from this initial two and a half minute first look whether or not this reboot will justify its own existence, but at first blush, the movie certainly seems to have a lot going for it. "The Bourne Identity" and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" director Doug Liman is behind the camera here for the first time since 2021's "Chaos Walking" (though he also worked on the delightful Netflix spy show "The Recruit" in the meantime), and this sneak peek shows off his abundant sense of style and rhythm as an action filmmaker. Like pretty much every Gyllenhaal character, the bruised and battered protagonist of "Road House" comes across as a bit of a wild card, but he's also a believable — if begrudging — hero.