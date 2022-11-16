The Recruit Trailer: Noah Centineo Has Officially Entered His Action Star Era

The internet's love affair with Noah Centineo began somewhere between "The Fosters" and "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," both of which followed lovestruck teenage boys navigating classic high school drama. But ever since that Netflix trilogy came to a close, Centineo has been changing up his image to leave those schoolboy days behind. Shaving his head? Check. Co-starring in a superhero movie? Check. Taking the lead as a hero? Almost check. Bagging a crime thriller instead? That works! So I guess it's official — between his "Black Adam" stint as the young metahuman Atom Smasher and his upcoming role in Netflix's "The Recruit," Centineo has entered his action star era.

Inevitably, it's always hard to accept the next chapter of an actor's career, but that feels especially true for the performers whose signature role is a doe-eyed teenage boy. Personally, Centineo still falls in the same bucket as Tom Holland for me: watching the latter play a bartender in "Uncharted" was actively hilarious because I was never convinced the kid was even old enough to drink. Similarly, Centineo as a CIA lawyer seems impossible when he should obviously be walking Lara Jean to chemistry class. But sure, whatever you say, Netflix.

Thankfully, it seems like "The Recruit" will lean into Centineo's youth — he stars as a 24-year-old new recruit to the CIA, trying to find his footing in a dangerously chaotic job.