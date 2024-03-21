The Road House Remake Is Much Darker Than The Original – Here's Why

Patrick Swayze had a certain charisma as a performer that shone through his "Road House" performance, even when doing something as ridiculous as ripping a man's throat out in a climactic fight. Yes, he kills some of the main villain's goons as he enacts revenge for the death of his friend, but as an audience, you never really got the sense that there was never any real danger of Dalton losing himself and taking things too far.

In this new version, though, Gyllenhaal's Dalton arguably does take things too far. Maybe some of it has to do with the fact that we've seen Gyllenhaal play a range of incredibly intense sociopaths or psychopaths on screen over the past 15 years, and that baggage bleeds over into seeing him enact his own type of revenge in the 2024 version of "Road House." When Dalton's switch gets flipped in this movie, it feels like Gyllenhaal could actually succumb to total darkness. Naturally, this shift in tone may work better for some viewers than it does for others (especially those who have never seen the original), but after watching this iteration, I think I agree with /Film's Chris Evangelista, who wrote a fantastic tribute to the original movie in 2021 and laid out a case for why it should never be remade. Doug Liman and his team moved forward anyway, but in the immortal words of Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm in "Jurassic Park," perhaps they were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.

