Halle Berry Signs Major Deal With Netflix

Berry has two Netflix movies coming up including "The Mothership" which is a sci-fi story, and "Our Man From Jersey" as well as the Roland Emmerich film "Moonfall." She told the site:

"The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."

So, will she direct? Netflix film head Scott Stuber said:

"There are few people with a career like Halle Berry ... She's an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she's an incredible director. We're thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in "Bruised" and look forward to telling more stories together."

Well, he does mention her directing, and mentions being behind the camera, though that could mean producing. Still, "Bruised" did well for them. The site reports that it was streamed for 47.7 million hours in the first five days. So, basically the length of one of my binge sessions. Let's hope that does mean more flicks with Berry at the helm!