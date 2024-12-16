The 15 Best TV Shows Of 2024, Ranked

How should we face the future that's to come? If the TV shows that moved us in 2024 are any indication, the answer involves collective action, the preservation of hope and anger, and — as shows like "Evil" and "English Teacher" effortlessly remind us — the ability to laugh in the face of the absurd. It seems likely that the creators making our favorite shows didn't foresee some of this year's most dystopic global and national events, but their art speaks to a world in unprecedented chaos nonetheless. Whether you're more into the stalwart mottos of Starfleet, the unspoken camaraderie between the vulnerable women of Ennis, Alaska, or the "okey-dokey" attitude of Vault 33's best and brightest, the best television of 2024 offered a number of stirring solutions to the question we're all anxious to ask: how the hell do we get through this?

World events aside, TV was also just pretty great this year. Much was understandably made of the industry contraction expected in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year's Hollywood labor battles, but for now, there's still more TV worth watching than any one person has time for. The best shows of the year offered phenomenal performances, cinematic visuals, creative twists, challenging questions, sharp humor, and a level of small-screen artistry that doesn't feel small at all. When we lament the lack of good TV available these days, it seems clearer than ever that we're really just lamenting the time it takes to suss out all the good stuff in the streaming era. That's a legitimate problem, and we're doing our part to fix it with this list of the 15 best shows of 2024, as chosen by our TV-loving staff. Sit back and relax: /Film's got your next binge-watch covered.