2024's Best New Comedy Is The Rare Non-Cringe Comedy About Gen Z

Brian Jordan Alvarez is one of the most interesting voices in comedy. The general public likely recognizes him as Estéfan in "Will & Grace," Wesley in "Jane the Virgin," or Cole in "M3GAN," but real ones know that he's the brilliant mind behind the Gotham Award-nominated five-part web comedy series "The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo" ... and, if you've spent any time on TikTok, his hit viral universe of filterface characters like TJ Mack. Now, Alvarez serves as the creator, executive producer, and star of the FX workplace comedy "English Teacher," the best new comedy of 2024 and the rare show that manages to tackle Gen Z without sounding like it was written by a bunch of dinosaurs who still ask their nephews to help them open PDFs.

Alvarez plays Evan Marquez, an openly gay English teacher at Morrison-Hensley High in Austin, Texas. He works with his best friend and fellow teacher Gwen (longtime comedy partner Stephanie Koenig), and their co-workers principal Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni), gym teacher Markie Hillridge (Sean Patton), school counselor Rick (Carmen Christopher), and new teacher Harry (Langston Kerman). Together, they have to navigate not only the rapidly evolving teenage landscape of their students, but the political minefield of public school teaching in the Lone Star State.

Given the school setting and Alvarez coming from a similar background of internet comedy as Quinta Brunson, "English Teacher" was immediately compared to the Emmy Award-winning "Abbott Elementary," despite the shows taking completely different approaches to comedy and storytelling. The latter is presented in a mockumentary style and is lighthearted enough for ABC audiences, while "English Teacher" is a more traditional sitcom with a greater presence of students due to their age.

It's also the perfect balance of the chronically online type of Gen Z humor that fuels TikTok trends and moral panics from those who think "these kids today are too woke," and the genuine struggles of adults who were once the arbiters of progressive thinking, but are now struggling to catch up.