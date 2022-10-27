Girls5eva Is Moving From Peacock To Netflix For Its Third Season

Here's a piece of news many likely weren't expecting. "Girls5eva," the musical comedy produced by Tina Fey, is switching labels from Peacock to Netflix for its upcoming third season. The first two seasons of the show, which centers around an aging girl group and their attempts to regain an audience, will also be available to stream on Netflix.

"We are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix," wrote the creative team of Fey, showrunner Meredith Scardino, and producers Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock in a statement. "We cannot wait to introduce Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell) to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

That last part may not be entirely true, but the rest of that statement certainly is. It is not clear when the third season will begin production or when the first two seasons will hit Netflix. However, there's a chance that this one-hit-wonder girl group will find the success they deserve on a much larger global platform.