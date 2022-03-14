Girls5Eva Season 2 Clip: The Girls Are Back!

Aside from being a total riot, "Girls5Eva" includes some of the most biting social commentary around when it comes to social expectations for women, both inside and outside of the entertainment industry. This clip hits on that right off the bat, when the doctor quips that if Gloria gets a second opinion, it will make her think she doesn't trust women doctors. The girls also ditched their trashy former manager Larry (Jonathan Hadary) last season, but now Dawn (Sara Bareilles) worries he was onto something when they realize they're trapped in a stacked and potentially dehumanizing press tour due to their newfound success.

While the women of "Girls5Eva" are fretting about how they'll cook dog food with Rachael Ray in their current state, I can't help but notice that a couple of things are missing from this clip. First, there's no mention of Ashley (Ashley Park), the group's fifth member whose death Gloria revealed may have been faked at the end of season 1. This seemed like a minor cliffhanger to leave the door open in case the show wanted to bring Ashley back, but if she does return, she's not here yet in this clip.

The clip is also sadly lacking in new music, but hopefully a future full trailer for the season will remedy that. "Girls5Eva" is full of deeply catchy pop hooks, parody songs that are both funny and irresistible. The show's music is created by executive producer Jeff Richmond.

"Girls5Eva" will return on Peacock on May 5, 2022.