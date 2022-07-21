Clusterf***: Woodstock '99 Trailer: A Millennium-Defining Celebration Goes Wrong

Here's a brand new trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Clusterf***: Woodstock '99," which attempts to look into what exactly went wrong during the Woodstock music festival in 1999. The title of the docuseries is apt for many reasons: although the festival was supposed to be a celebration of peace, love, and communities coming together, what ensued was utter chaos, several acts of violence, and an overwhelmingly unsafe environment that was a product of mismanagement and an unchecked crowd.

"Clusterf***" is not the first documentary to be made on the incident, as an eight-part documentary podcast series named "Break Stuff: The Story of Woodstock '99" was released by The Ringer, followed by an HBO documentary named "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage" in 2021. The upcoming Netflix documentary attempts to dissect rare home movie footage, archives, and videos of those performing at the festival to put together a clearer picture of the reasons that contributed to the mayhem.

Check out the trailer for the same below.