The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In August 2022

No one does satire like Paul Verhoeven, and there may be no satire as angry, biting, and misunderstood as "Starship Troopers." An extremely loose adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein's 1959 novel of the same name, the film follows a young soldier of a futuristic military who gets radicalized and rises through the ranks while engaged in an interstellar war between humanity and an insectoid alien species.

Where the original novel is infamously right-wing, militaristic, and nationalistic, Verhoeven turns it on its head by turning every single aspect of the film up to 11. The acting is ridiculously blank, the dialogue is wooden, the action is over-the-top, the framing of the alien monsters is straight out of cheesy sci-fi B-movies from the 1950s, and the nationalism and sense of propaganda is rampant. But that is exactly what makes this such a brilliant sci-fi film, and an even better satire. Verhoeven puts the macho and fascist politics of the source material front and center and exposes how ludicrously stupid they really are, making sure every scene feels bombastic and over-the-top, but also extremely poignant in how it really connects to our world. From imagery that could speak to current America, but also literally using SS uniforms and doing shot-for-shot recreations of propaganda films like "Triumph of the Will," Verhoeven was decades ahead of his time, but that just adds to the timeliness and timelessness of "Starship Troopers." Would you like to know more?