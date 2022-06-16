D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! Trailer: Netflix Docuseries Asks The Question That Loki Already Answered
Until last summer, the disappearance of D.B. Cooper, the real-life skyjacker who parachuted out of a plane with $200,000 in stolen cash in 1971, remained an unsolved mystery. Then, the Disney+ series, "Loki," kindly stepped in to explain that it was in fact, the fictional Marvel character, Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, who was masquerading as Cooper and who had simply been teleported away mid-air via the Rainbow Bridge.
That's one theory, anyway, about what happened to Cooper. For anyone who looks outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the answers to history's questions, Netflix's "D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!" is here to grind your noggin. The upcoming true-crime docuseries examines the enduring mystery of Cooper's identity; he's only known now as "D.B." because of a news error and had bought his ticket under the name Dan Cooper, which was not his real name, either, obviously.
"D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!" is headed your way in July, and weirdly enough, its premiere date happens to come 365 days after the season 1 finale of "Loki." Coincidence or conspiracy? You decide. But if you need some help with that, you can check out the trailer for "D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!" below.
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! trailer
I love unsolved mysteries and even listen to the official podcast of the show of the same name (which is also streaming on Netflix and due for a third season this year), but I'll admit that I had never heard of D.B. Cooper until last summer. The "Mr. Cooper" scene in "Loki" went straight over my head, as the show didn't go out of its way to explain its real-world context. However, the trailer above makes it clear that this Cooper guy was "kind of a big deal," as anchorman Ron Burgundy would say.
Speaking of anchormen, legendary newscaster Walter Cronkite is one of the faces you'll see reporting on the Cooper case in the trailer above. It shows how Cooper was "a hijacker carrying a briefcase filled with explosives" who may have changed the face of air travel as we know it (since security wasn't as tight before he absconded with over $1 million in cash when adjusted for inflation). He's referred to as an "antihero," a "badass," a "master criminal," "kind of a god," and "one of the slickest cats [to] ever walk on the face of the earth."
Most of those descriptors could be applied to Loki, but at this point, we're probably beating that joke to death. "D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!" leans into the modern trend of "citizen sleuths," and there are some cheesy moments, such as when a voice says, "You won't believe how crazy it gets," as the camera zooms in on the gun a guy with a blurred-out face is holding, or when one of those sleuths confronts a suspect through a chain-link fence, saying, "Why did you run, Bob, if you're not guilty?"
"D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!" hits Netflix on July 13, 2022.