Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 Will Force You To Break Out The Red Yarn And Maps In 2022

Like most people my age, I was a fan of the original "Unsolved Mysteries." The series featured host Robert Stack walking us through a bunch of inexplicable, unexplained happenings, all of which were accompanied by cheesy re-enactments. The show had a lot of disappearances and unsolved murders, and that was all well and good (well, not for the people involved with those stories, I guess). But the episodes I loved the most involved the supernatural – UFOs and, best of all, ghosts. Anytime "Unsolved Mysteries" had a ghost episode, it would send my young heart aflutter. I couldn't get enough.

So when Netflix revealed they were rebooting the show, I was excited. The end result was pretty good, too. The new "Unsolved Mysteries" is much slicker than the original, with higher production values. It also, unfortunately, doesn't have Robert Stack as the host, since Stack died in 2003. But the new "Unsolved Mysteries" has its creepy charms, and I'm more than ready for a new season. The good news is that a new season is on the way. The bad news is it won't arrive until 2022. Netflix dropped the news today via social media.