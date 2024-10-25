10 TV Shows Like The Boys That You Really Need To Watch

The Prime Video satirical superhero series "The Boys" is a lot of things — it's disturbing, hilarious, and tackles comic book culture with a deeply jaded viewpoint. One would think that with such a unique combination of factors, there just couldn't be anything else on TV like it. Thankfully, you'd be very, very wrong. There has been a boom in subversive superhero and comic book fare in the past decade or so, and there are some truly great shows that can tide fans of "The Boys" over until the fifth and final season premieres in the next year or two. (And that's not even including the two "The Boys" spin-offs, the animated "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" or the university-set "Gen V.")

Each of these shows has something in common with "The Boys," from comic book origins to truly twisted humor to extreme violence, and they're all fantastic in their own right. Fans of "The Boys" should find lots to love in each of these 10 brilliant, occasionally demented shows. And it should go without saying, but each of these recommendations are for mature audiences only, because there is a lot of adult content going on here.