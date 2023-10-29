Is The Last Starfighter 2 Still Happening, Or Is It Game Over?

Look, I know what you're thinking: "'The Last Starfighter 2'? What dried-up, over-the-hill Gen-Xers and Millennials still drunk on '80s nostalgia are clinging to the hope of that ever coming to pass?" Actually, you know what, I apologize, that's a bad faith take. You didn't click on this article just to make fun of "Last Starfighter" fans for grasping at straws. You're here because, unlike those know-it-alls, you're aware that "The Last Starfighter 2" is surprisingly close to becoming a real thing.

For those who are feeling a little like Cousin Greg on "Succession" learning about Nero and Sporus right now, allow me to bring you up to speed. Released in 1984, "The Last Starfighter" centers on Alex Rogan (Lance Guest), a teenager who spends his free time losing himself in video games as a way of countering his disillusionment with his seemingly go-nowhere trailer park existence. (And yes, this film was a major inspiration for "Ready Player One.") However, everything changes when Alex learns that his favorite arcade game, "Starfighter," is secretly a training module used for recruiting individuals like himself for an intergalactic conflict.

Like other cult classics, "The Last Starfighter" did middling business at the box office on its way to attracting a much bigger audience on home media. It's notable for other reasons, too, like how it was directed by Nick Cave (the same one who played Michael Myers in John Carpenter's original "Halloween") in addition to being one of the first films to make heavy use of CGI just a couple of years after another cult '80s sci-fi hit, "TRON." And much like that flick would have to wait 28 years before getting a sequel, "The Last Starfighter 2" is taking far longer to get off the ground than its fanbase would like.