TRON 3 Production Has Been Officially Delayed Due To Ongoing Writer And Actor Strikes

Let's pour one out for all the Daft Punk enthusiasts among us. Ever since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA guilds were forced to join the picket lines as a result of the AMPTP's refusal to meet the demands of both the writers and actors, filming on both movies and television has largely ground to a halt all across the industry. /Film has been keeping a running tally of the various productions that have been affected by the strikes that none of these hardworking artists ever wanted to resort to in the first place. Now, another major film has had to delay its first day of shooting indefinitely, until both guilds finally reach a fair and equitable deal with the producers and studios.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to indicate that filmmaker Joachim Rønning ("Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales") had taken to Instagram, announcing the disappointing (if inevitable) news that "Tron: Ares" — the long in-development threequel to the futuristic, cyberpunk franchise — would have to endure yet another setback. In his social media post, the director commented directly on the strikes and urged a swift resolution "under conditions that are fair to everybody." According to Rønning, production laid off over a hundred workers on what should've been the first day of shooting, further highlighting what's at stake the longer the AMPTP drags out these negotiations:

"Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on 'TRON: ARES' (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It's indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone."

