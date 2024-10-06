This Satanic Panic Horror Comic Is Perfect For Fans Of Longlegs

Warning: spoilers for "Houses of the Unholy" follow.

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips are one of the most dynamic duos in American comics, most famous for their hardboiled crime comics: "Criminal" (soon to be a Prime Video series), "The Fade Out," "Kill or Be Killed," "Reckless," etc. In their 2012 series "Fatale," they merged their usual Noir storytelling with a cosmic horror premise.

The most recent Brubaker/Phillips book, "Houses of the Unholy," brews a similar blend, one that Brubaker has called "Satanic Panic Noir." It's not their best comic but I appreciate that they don't just play the hits even when marching in familiar territory. The cover of "Houses of the Unholy" is totally unlike most Brubaker/Phillips' books; it looks like it belongs on an old B-movie VHS slipcase, not a pulp novel cover. The title lettering is especially evocative — it looks like blood stains that pop on the purple floral pattern, cemented by the uneven penmanship.

As for the pages inside: the lead of "Houses" is Natalie Burns, who as a child was supposedly abused by Satanists; she testified alongside the other victims. Now, Natalie is a bounty hunter who rescues children from cults. When the rest of the "Satanic Six" start dying one by one, Natalie is approached by an FBI Agent named West forced to look back instead of racing ahead. The setup is quite similar to "Longlegs," with the two leads splitting qualities of Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) in that film. One's a Satanist-hunting federal agent, the other is a woman with a dark past she doesn't totally remember.

Each chapter of "Houses" ends with a few pages of flashbacks to Natalie's childhood, colored entirely in hazy orange-red, unlike the other pages' dark cool tones. These chapters ditch the Noir mood to refocus on the horrors of '80s high school and suburbia and are the most revealing in the book. This is a story about what it was like to be a child growing up in the Satanic Panic (presumably something that Brubaker, born in 1966, personally knows), when parents saw "houses of the unholy" on every street corner and cultivated that same fear in those parents.

Natalie narrates her flashbacks with an understanding of how memories form incorrectly, especially when you have adults screaming at you that lies and fantasies are the truth. "First day of school ... First Communion ... First dog ... first friend. In my head, those are surrounded by things that I know are lies and others that I can never really be sure about."

"Houses of the Unholy" is a book about the cyclical delusions that fuel conspiracy theories and moral panics, spread everywhere from church halls to internet forums. While "Longlegs" depicts a Devil that hijacks our bodies to steal our souls, "Houses of the Unholy" says that evil is human-born: we create the villains we want to believe are there, even if that means painting red horns and pointed tails on our neighbors.

