The Devil Appears In Nicolas Cage's Longlegs More Often Than You Think

Spoilers for "Longlegs" follow.

Will I ever rewatch "Longlegs"? It's a question I've been asking myself since I saw it. It's a great movie (with one hell of a Nicolas Cage performance as a Devil-worshiping serial killer) and I haven't stopped thinking about for plenty of other reasons. Even so, it's such an uncomfortable watch that I see it joining "The Witch" and "Hereditary" on my personal shelf of horror movies I like but can never quite get in the mood to completely rewatch.

On the other hand — second viewings of mystery movies are always more enlightening than the first. When you have all the big pieces of the puzzle assembled in your head, you can start looking for the smaller details. The "Longlegs" marketing team is leaning into that. Ahead of release, /Film praised the "Longlegs" viral marketing campaign as some of the best horror movie hyping in recent years, and that marketing translated into a box office blowout for distributor Neon.

The marketing hasn't let up — the latest "Longlegs" video, "Look Closer," is premised around daring people to see the movie again.

The third-act twist of "Longlegs" is that this is no mere procedural. Killer Dale Kobble (Cage) is a dollmaker; he kills by placing the essence of Satan inside human-sized dolls and leaving them in homes, where the demonic presence takes root and kills the family living in the home by possessing one of them.

If you do indeed "Look Closer" at many shots in "Longlegs," you'll notice the Devil isn't an invisible evil.