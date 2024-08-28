The Only Recap You Need Before Watching The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2

If a haughty elvish warrior crosses paths with a handsome rogue who may or may not be a reluctant member of royalty — on a wrecked ship amid a raging sea, of all places — you have to expect the sparks to fly and a new romantic ship to be forged. Unfortunately for our main hero Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), the simmering dynamic she establishes with the rugged castaway (played by Charlie Vickers) we all thought to be the reluctant Southlander king Halbrand actually turns out to have been Sauron All Along. Oops! The majority of the first season of "The Rings of Power" plays a series of guessing games with viewers, introducing various red herrings and suspicious-looking miscreants who could very well have turned out to be the great foe in disguise — a trademark characteristic that the trickster, shape-shifting Dark Lord was known for during this moment in (fictional) history.

It's worth remembering that, of all the people Galadriel could've run into after spurning the Undying Lands of Valinor and returning to Middle-earth, there's a certain irony to the fact that it was Sauron himself. This was the villain responsible for killing Galadriel's brother Finrod (played by Will Fletcher, whom we glimpsed in the prologue of the series premiere) and the impetus for Galadriel's relentless mission of vengeance to cleanse the realm of his evil — one that would take her all the way to the frozen wastelands of the Forodwaith. The grudging respect they develop for each other and the various battles they survive together only makes Halbrand's unmasking hurt all the more, lending thrillingly personal stakes to the season's overall conflict between good and evil.

Before the jig is up and he makes his escape, however, Halbrand urges Galadriel and the great craftsman Celebrimbor (Charles Edward) to create what would become the three elven rings of power. Based on the trailers, expect season 2 to deal with the fallout of Galadriel's mistake and even what looks like an eventual rematch. And as for those rings? There's more where those came from.