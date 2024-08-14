Sauron Takes Center Stage (And No One Is Safe) In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Trailer

Heavy is the head that wears the crown ... unfortunately, that crown belongs to a certain Dark Lord with a talent for swapping wigs and changing faces.

Prime Video may have just debuted a lengthy "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" preview tied to this year's San Diego Comic-Con presentation, but that's not stopping it from doubling down like second breakfast and releasing yet another official trailer for fans to obsessively dissect all over again. And, even better, this features all sorts of new footage that we haven't seen before. The theme this time around? It's all about the Artist Formerly Known As Halbrand (played by Charlie Vickers) now in his new elvish form as Annatar, whom we all know is Sauron in disguise. He's still intent on deceiving all the most powerful individuals in Middle-earth after pulling the wool over the eyes of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and poor, poor Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in season 1, handing out all his lesser rings of power like Halloween candy to anyone unwise enough to take them, and, oh yeah, causing the impending war that's now closer than ever to erupting in Eregion.

Doom and gloom is everywhere to be seen in this footage, but not all hope is lost just yet. Our heroes still have plenty to say about these troubling developments, even as they're running out of time to stem the tide against the darkness at their shores. But don't simply take my word for it. Check out the new trailer above!