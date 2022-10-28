The Rings Of Power Showrunners Have A Very Vague Answer About Whether The Three Witches Are Actually Dead

This post contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The incredible, bombastic season finale of "The Rings of Power," which aired a few weeks back, has left a Middle-earth-shaped void in the hearts of fans. Due to the compelling nature of the episode's reveals, and a culmination of everything the show has been building up to, folks (that would be me) are excited to see more of the sprawling saga. Moreover, a lot of questions remain unanswered. Now that the Balrog is awakened, are the dwarves of Khazad-dûm in imminent danger? What happened to Isildur (Maxim Baldry) in Mordor, and is the dude okay? While these questions can only be answered in future installments of the show, the fate of the Three Witches, who could be a part of the Cult of Melkor, still remains unanswered.

"Rings of Power" showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay spoke to Vanity Fair about whether the Three Witches are truly dead, and the duo gave extremely vague answers to this question, adding fuel to fan speculation. Payne said:

"There are glimpses into the unseen world where the true form of something is revealed. You're seeing what is underneath the form that they've been presenting. Were they [the witches] defeated, or were they just temporarily vanquished? I think that's a story point that people can be thinking about."

What does Payne mean when he talks about "the true form of something revealed?" Clearly, the showrunners want to keep this storyline open-ended and urge viewers to come up with their own theories as to whether there's more than meets the eye. Let us try and understand what this might mean.