Hollywood's Next Big Comic Book Movie Will Make The Boys Look Like Sesame Street

On August 16, 2024, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that comic writer Garth Ennis has written a script for a movie adaptation of his comic series "Crossed" (drawn by Jacen Burrows, one of Ennis' regular artist partners). Ennis' "Crossed" script has been acquired by the indie production company Six Studios.

These days, Ennis is most known as co-creator of "The Boys" (alongside artist Darick Robertson), the vicious superhero parody that's become one of Prime Video's premier programs. If you think "The Boys" can indulge in ultra violence and bad taste, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Published by Avatar Press, "Crossed" has well over 100 issues to its name, spread out over various mini-series and the long-running "Crossed: Badlands." Alan Moore even wrote the "Crossed +100" installment. What is this horror tale of epic length about? "Crossed" is basically Ennis' take on a zombie apocalypse.

In "Crossed," a pandemic sweeps the world that robs people of empathy and inhibition. The infected turn into raging sadists, their only goal being to spread (slow) death and the virus. The main physical symptom of the disease is a cross-shaped rash that grows on the infected's faces, so they're dubbed "The Crossed." If you're a "Firefly" fan, think the Reavers without the spaceships; the Crossed are all packs of murderous, cannibalistic rapists but they're also cunning. Their actions are also so repulsive and gory it's hard to imagine how a "Crossed" film can live up to the comic; even an NC-17 rating may not be enough for this one.