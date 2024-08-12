The Boys Creator's New Comic Gives The Vought Treatment To Dungeons & Dragons

Writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson created comic book series "The Boys" to satirize how their industry was ruled by corporate greed. The lifeblood of that greed? Superhero funny books (a genre Ennis has never liked). In 2019, "The Boys" leaped to television, with its thesis rejiggered around the oversaturation of superhero movies.

"The Boys" is one of the most popular Prime Video shows streaming (though that won't stop it coming to an end with season 5). Thanks to the TV adaptation, "The Boys" is currently the most talked-about Ennis comic, even if the show does take plenty of liberties with its source material. ("The Boys" TV show creator Eric Kripke told /Film he regularly consults with Ennis and Robertson.)

Ennis' body of work has running themes: vulgarity and violence; distaste for power whether it be political, corporate or religious; resolute warrior men who destroy themselves etc. Ennis is a leftie but also an edgelord, and watching those two parts of him wrestle on page can be either distasteful or fascinating. With little interest in writing superheroes, Ennis bounces across plenty of different genres. "Preacher" defies easy genre classification, but it has the soul of a Western. Jesse Custer may be a minister, but it's not God he looks to for guidance; it's John Wayne. My favorite Garth Ennis-written comic, "Sara," follows Red Army snipers during World War 2 and it's far from his only war comic.

His latest comic, the upcoming six-issue mini-series "Babs" (drawn by Jacen Burrows) sees Ennis turning to fantasy and bringing his trademark no limits sense of comedy with him. Babs is a treasure hunter with a talking sword (Barry, who has a hilt shaped like two middle fingers) and a mouth like Billy Butcher.

AHOY Comics shared an advance copy of "Babs" #1 with /Film. Here are our first impressions of it, and how it compares to other irreverent Ennis comics.