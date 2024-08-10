X-Men '97 Season 2 Footage Reveals New Costumes & Familiar Villains [D23]

One of Disney+'s greatest successes thus far has been "X-Men '97," a revival of the first series-length "X-Men" cartoon that aired in the '90s. The premise screamed "cheap nostalgia" louder than even Banshee or Siryn could, but instead, it was made by people who cared about the material and had something to say with it, so "X-Men '97" turned out to be easily one of the best screen adaptations of these comic book heroes. There's a reason the first season is one of Marvel Studios' most acclaimed projects.

We already knew "X-Men '97" has been renewed for a second and third season. Previously on "X-Men '97," the first season ended on a cliffhanger with the team scattered across time. Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, Nightcrawler, and Beast were sent back to ancient Egypt and met a young Apocalypse, then just going by the name En Sabah Nur. Cyclops and Jean Grey were sent to the distant future. Storm, Wolverine, and Morph were MIA. In the present, Forge and Bishop were preparing to reassemble the X-Men, while Apocalypse planned to resurrect the fallen Gambit as his horseman Death.

Beau DeMayo, creator of "X-Men '97," was fired abruptly before the show's premiere with little explanation. The report said DeMayo had already finished his work on "X-Men '97" season 2 when he was let go. Lenore Zann (Rogue) also said in June 2024 that she had finished recording her lines for the second season. This suggests season 2 of "X-Men '97" will be largely consistent with DeMayo's vision (and hopefully the quality of season 1), though Matthew Chauncey — taking over as the writer come season 3 — apparently made some revisions to season 2. Here's what we learned from D23.