X-Men '97 Season 2 Footage Reveals New Costumes & Familiar Villains [D23]

One of Disney+'s greatest successes thus far has been "X-Men '97," a revival of the first series-length "X-Men" cartoon that aired in the '90s. The premise screamed "cheap nostalgia" louder than even Banshee or Siryn could, but instead, it was made by people who cared about the material and had something to say with it, so "X-Men '97" turned out to be easily one of the best screen adaptations of these comic book heroes. There's a reason the first season is one of Marvel Studios' most acclaimed projects.
We already knew "X-Men '97" has been renewed for a second and third season. Previously on "X-Men '97," the first season ended on a cliffhanger with the team scattered across time. Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, Nightcrawler, and Beast were sent back to ancient Egypt and met a young Apocalypse, then just going by the name En Sabah Nur. Cyclops and Jean Grey were sent to the distant future. Storm, Wolverine, and Morph were MIA. In the present, Forge and Bishop were preparing to reassemble the X-Men, while Apocalypse planned to resurrect the fallen Gambit as his horseman Death.
Beau DeMayo, creator of "X-Men '97," was fired abruptly before the show's premiere with little explanation. The report said DeMayo had already finished his work on "X-Men '97" season 2 when he was let go. Lenore Zann (Rogue) also said in June 2024 that she had finished recording her lines for the second season. This suggests season 2 of "X-Men '97" will be largely consistent with DeMayo's vision (and hopefully the quality of season 1), though Matthew Chauncey — taking over as the writer come season 3 — apparently made some revisions to season 2. Here's what we learned from D23.
X-Men '97 will feature new costumes from Marvel Comics
The "X-Men '97" season 2 presentation at D23 offered a sneak peek of new footage, revealing both some returning characters and new costumes.
The original "X-Men" cartoon used comic artist Jim Lee's character designs from the 1991 "X-Men" relaunch. The ending of "X-Men '97" season 1 saw the team back in their old Neal Adams, Dave Cockrum, or John Byrne-designed suits. Season 2, it seems, will upgrade at least Cyclops and Jean to the costumes from Grant Morrison's run on "New X-Men." These costumes, drawn by artist Frank Quitely, were uniform blue-and-yellow jackets that mixed the black leather costumes from the "X-Men" movies with the original Jack Kirby X-Men costumes.
DeMayo confirmed on Twitter the costumes were part of his plan, noting that episode 5 of "X-Men '97" season 1, "Remember It," was inspired by Morrison and Quitely's "E is for Extinction." (In both the comics and the TV show, mutant nation Genosha is wiped out by Sentinels.)
As with all costume changes, this decision was rooted in story for me and the themes Season 2 will explore. Obviously, these suits have strong ties to Genosha and E is for Extinction. #xmen97 https://t.co/dcVZ5Somip
Havok, Polaris, Lady Deathstrike, Sabretooth, and Warlock are making a comeback
The D23 footage also revealed which characters we can expect to see return in "X-Men '97" season 2. Wolverine took a bit of a back seat in season 1 (and was benched once Magneto tore out his adamantium), but his old enemies Sabretooth and Lady Deathstrike are back. Apocalypse looks like he will indeed be playing a big part this season too.
As for the good guys — Havok/Alex Summers (Cyclops' long-lost brother) is showing up with his girlfriend Lorna Dane/Polaris (the daughter of Magneto, who has the same magnetic powers). In the original show, these two were part of the government sponsored mutant team X-Factor, alongside Forge. Maybe Forge is calling up his old teammates to help while the X-Men are gone?
Also appearing is Warlock, a friendly alien robot part of the not-so-friendly cybernetic hive-mind the Phalanx. (The Phalanx were the villains of "X-Men" season 5 premiere, "The Phalanx Covenant," where Warlock guest-starred.) There's also a new robot in town — sort of. The X-Men's Danger Room is a holographic training center, but in Joss Whedon and John Cassaday's "Astonishing X-Men," "Danger" became sentient. Danger appears in the footage, showing once again that "X-Men '97" will be adapting early aughts "X-Men" stories too.
"X-Men '97" season 2 doesn't yet have a release date, but it will premiere in the not too distant future.