The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In July 2024

LALIGA: All Access (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch.

Simone Biles Rising – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

Avail. 7/1/24

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

American Hustle

American Psycho

Annabelle

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Big Daddy

The Blind Side

Call Me by Your Name

Captain Phillips

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Easy A

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)

The House Bunny

Jigsaw

The Karate Kid

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Magic Mike XXL

Matilda

The Nun

Paw Patrol: The Movie

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2

Suits: Season 9

The Sweetest Thing

Uncle Buck

The Wiz

Zombieland

Avail. 7/2/24

SPRINT – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world's fastest humans.

Avail. 7/3/24

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – NETFLIX FILM

Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit detective Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is sperm donor to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.

Avail. 7/4/24

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion.

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

Avail. 7/5/24

Desperate Lies (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES

Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden.

Goyo (AR) – NETFLIX FILM

A young museum tour guide with autism falls in love with his older coworker and grapples with new, intense emotions.

The Imaginary (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY

Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3

Avail. 7/7/24

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-

Avail. 7/8/24

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Avail. 7/9/24

The Boyfriend (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – NETFLIX COMEDY

A new stand-up special from comedian Hannah Berner.

Avail. 7/10/24

Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES

Eva's return sparks a new round of school debates, deep chats, dating dramas, magical moments of camaraderie — and endless hope for Camilo.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Receiver – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

It's been said that there's no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL's best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES

Ready, set, whisk! Emotions — and cakes — run high as six new teams whip up jaw-dropping culinary creations to wow the judges and take home the dough.

Wild Wild Punjab (IN) – NETFLIX FILM

A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend's breakup by crashing his ex's wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a "breakup trip" leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab!

Avail. 7/11/24

Another Self: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES

As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık.

Vanished into the Night (IT) – NETFLIX FILM

A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

Avail. 7/12/24

Blame the Game (DE) – NETFLIX FILM

Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia's ex raises the stakes for everyone.

The Champion (ES) – NETFLIX FILM

A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who'll teach him to face his fears.

Exploding Kittens – NETFLIX SERIES

Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil...except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop.

Lobola Man (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM

Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client — only to find the stakes are higher than cash.

Avail. 7/15/24

Midnight Sun

Trolls Band Together

Wonderoos – NETFLIX FAMILY

Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!

Avail. 7/16/24

The Boy Next Door

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedian Chad Daniels sounds off on dad-shaming, dating someone with allergies and the upside of an empty nest in this edgy stand-up special.

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Homicide: Los Angeles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them.

Avail. 7/17/24

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES

Hiding and on the run, the Green Glove Gang is forced to resurface when one of their sons entangles with a fierce gangster, prompting a showdown.

T・P BON: Season 2 (JP) - NETFLIX ANIME

Now an official Time Patrol agent, Bon continues his extraordinary rescue missions through space-time while mentoring his new assistant, Yumiko.

Avail. 7/18/24

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Master of the House (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES

A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

Avail. 7/19/24

Find Me Falling – NETFLIX FILM

After a failed comeback album, a rock star (Harry Connick Jr.) escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors — and an old flame.

Skywalkers: A Love Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

To save their career and their relationship, a daredevil couple journey across the globe to climb the world's last super skyscraper and perform a life-or-death acrobatic stunt on the spire.

Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES

The world teeters on the boundary between monsters and humans, leaving humanity with a difficult choice. As desires clash, a desperate fight ensues.

Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.

Avail. 7/21/24

New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

Avail. 7/23/24

All American: Season 6

Avail. 7/24/24

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This compelling docuseries tracks the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s.

Love of my life (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES

The young and fierce daughter of a wealthy landowner falls for a charismatic young laborer — only for their families to tear them apart.

Resurrected Rides – NETFLIX SERIES

Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.

Avail. 7/25/24

The Decameron – NETFLIX SERIES

In 1348, a plague strikes hard in the Italian countryside as a handful of nobles take their servants to a grand villa for a lavish holiday. But what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp turns into a scramble for survival in this dark comedy.

Kleo: Season 2 (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES

Former East German spy Kleo continues her whirlwind rampage through post-Cold War Europe, sending her deeper into her own past than she would like.

Tokyo Swindlers (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES

A team of swindlers gets wind of prime real estate worth 10 billion yen and will stop at nothing to pull off their most ambitious scam yet.

Avail. 7/26/24

The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY

As Callum and Rayla set out in search of a way to destroy Aaravos, their friends face the elf's insidious influence in both Xadia and Katolis.

Elite: Season 8 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES

Omar and Nadia reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas and one last mystery pushes friendships — and enemies — to the brink.

House of Ga'a (NG) – NETFLIX FILM

Bashorun Gaa recounts the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker who wielded deceit and voodoo to reign, only to be undone by his own blood.

Non Negotiable (MX) – NETFLIX FILM

Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage.

New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.

Avail. 7/27/24

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Avail. 7/31/24

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

​​The first Nepali woman to conquer Everest sets out to ascend the peak for the 10th and final time in this captivating documentary.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Cold cases, bizarre creatures and more puzzling events are reexamined by witnesses, law enforcement and experts in this chilling docuseries.