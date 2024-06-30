The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In July 2024
The box office is finally seeing signs of life — once again, animation saves Hollywood — but that doesn't mean there aren't still reasons to stay at home and watch things on streaming. With the summer ramping up, and movies like "Despicable Me 4," "Twisters," and "Deadpool & Wolverine" giving us hope that the theatrical experience will remain a popular choice in the next month, we feel slightly less bad about recommending things to watch from the comfort of home.
Indeed, after a couple of slower months, Netflix is gearing up for one big summer, releasing some very highly anticipated titles, some surprising sequels, and also adding some modern classics with timely ties to movies still in theaters. With so many titles releasing on streaming every month and so little effort done by these platforms in advertising their own product, we're here to tell you what you should prioritize on Netflix in July. Plus, read to the very end for a comprehensive list of everything coming to the platform next month.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
"Beverly Hills Cop" is an unlikely franchise that literally got started thanks to a coin flip, and like many trilogies, it delivered two beloved films as well as an underwhelming third installment. Even the pairing of Eddie Murphy and John Landis couldn't make for anything more than a disappointment. Still, after a failed attempt at a fourth film in the 1990s that was at one point envisioned as a TV show (Eddie Murphy even shot a pilot for it!), we are now finally getting the return of Murphy's Axel Foley when Netflix releases "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" next month.
The film sees not only Axel Foley return, but also original cast members Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood, John Ashton as John Taggart, Paul Reiser as Jeffrey Friedman, and Bronson Pinchot as Serge. The film also includes new blood in the form of newcomers Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Axel's new partner Bobby Abbot, Taylour Paige as Axel's daughter Jane, and Kevin Bacon as police captain Grant.
Eddie Murphy's been on a bit of a roller coaster of movies quality-wise. Though "Dolemite Is My Name" was one of the best films of 2019, his legacy sequel "Coming 2 America" was a big let down, while the Christmas movie "Candy Cane Lane" was forgettable. Hopefully this will be more like the former than the latter two.
The Imaginary
Back in 2013 when Hayao Miyazaki retired for the billionth time, the future of Studio Ghibli was uncertain. When many of their staff members left to found Studio Ponoc, it felt like the studio's legacy was secure, with their first film "Mary and the Witch's Flower" feeling like classic Ghibli. Now, they're back with a new film, and even if Miyazaki continued (and still continues) to work on new projects, Studio Ponoc's "The Imaginary" has enough to feel like an old-school anime fantasy while also something fresh and bold.
Based on A.F. Harold and illustrator Emily Gravett's award-winning novel of the same name, "The Imaginary" follows a young imaginary friend named Rudger who fights to be reunited with his human best friend after an attack by a dark entity. In her review for /Film, our own BJ Colangelo compared it to 1980s beloved movies like "The Neverending Story," "Return to Oz," or "The Last Unicorn," due to "The Imaginary" being a fantasy tale that young audiences can enjoy, but that has a darkness and edge to the story that doesn't talk down to audiences. In this case, a villain that acts like Pennywise, devouring imaginary friends, and who is always accompanied by a creepy ghost girl that looks just like Sadako from "The Ring." This is a movie that can scare the hell out of some people, while still offering enough heartwarming moments and moments of awe to inspire all generations.
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1
When "Cobra Kai" first premiered on the short lived YouTube Red streaming platform, it did so without much anticipation, but a lot of raised eyebrows. After all, the last time we had a "Karate Kid" title it was the Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan remake that was titled "The Karate Kid" despite not featuring any karate. Still, "Cobra Kai" quickly proved to be one of the best legacy sequels around, a show that understood what made the original movie so beloved, while adding enough sports anime and soap opera influences to make the show stand on its own two leg-sweeping feet.
Now, after five seasons of a thrilling story set in a bizarre alternate world where karate is the most important rule of law, where every kid has to be involved in a karate gang that terrorizes their rivals in public spaces while the cops do absolutely nothing to stop them, "Cobra Kai" is coming to an end. In the best anime fashion, the show is bowing out with an epic three-part final season that begins this July and ends in 2025. Not only that, but the final chapter of this story will be the most anime thing they could have done — a tournament arc. You see, the final season of "Cobra Kai" takes place after Cobra Kai and Terry Silver's final defeat, with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence teaming up to participate in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate. Meanwhile, John Kreese is back into play after faking his death to escape prison. What will happen, who will win the trophy? The final match is about to start.
The Dragon Prince: Season 6
"The Dragon Prince" has quickly grown to be the spiritual successor to "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and "The Legend of Korra" we needed — unlike the live-action remake we got. This is a fantasy show with exquisite worldbuilding, a grand sense of scale, and a surprisingly nuanced and diverse cast.
The upcoming sixth season continues the Mystery of Aaravos arc that started in season 4, concerning the race against the clock to stop the ancient evil elf Aaravos from escaping his magical prison and wreaking havoc on the world. Last season expanded the world of "The Dragon Prince" with new locations, and a high seas adventure, while also deepening the character arc of Viren. This is possibly the biggest connection between "The Last Airbender" and this show, with Viren's arc being reminiscent of Zuko's masterclass of a redemption arc. Viren has so far not earned a redemption, but his guilt and his remorse, as well as his heartbreak over seeing what his daughter is willing to do to bring him back from the dead, are quite moving.
Bad Boys II
Sure, there are other new shows and movies coming to Netflix that deserve your attention, but few will bring the lever of sheer excitement and thrills that make the first two "Bad Boys" movies some of the greatest action comedies of all time. The first "Bad Boys" put Michael Bay on the map, introducing the world to a controversial auteur who has one of the most distinct and recognizable visual styles in Hollywood, and a keen eye for what audiences like to watch. Meanwhile, "Bad Boys II" remains Michael Bay's best movie, and one of the most violent, nihilistic action movies ever made.
Indeed, there is a level of brutality and disregard for decency in this movie that far outdoes anything else in Bay's filmography. "Bad Boys II" is offensive to anyone with a pulse, and features some truly nasty disposal of bodies, but also starts with a ludicrously cathartic scene of two Black cops infiltrating a KKK rally and shooting them all up to hell, and a bonkers final sequence that comments on America's Guantanamo Bay policy.
Most importantly, "Bad Boys II" is where you see the introduction of the best character in the new "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" — Reggie. So before (or after) you go watch the movie that made the franchise cross the $1 billion dollar mark, watch this bleak, hilarious, thrilling, extremely dumb, but always fun "Bad Boys II."
Movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in July 2024
Coming Soon
LALIGA: All Access (ES) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch.
Simone Biles Rising – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.
Avail. 7/1/24
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
Avail. 7/2/24
SPRINT – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world's fastest humans.
Avail. 7/3/24
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – NETFLIX FILM
Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit detective Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.
The Man with 1000 Kids (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is sperm donor to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.
Avail. 7/4/24
Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion.
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES
New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.
Avail. 7/5/24
Desperate Lies (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden.
Goyo (AR) – NETFLIX FILM
A young museum tour guide with autism falls in love with his older coworker and grapples with new, intense emotions.
The Imaginary (JP) – NETFLIX FAMILY
Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away.
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3
Avail. 7/7/24
Boruto: Naruto the Movie
The Last: Naruto the Movie
Road To Ninja -Naruto The movie-
Avail. 7/8/24
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Avail. 7/9/24
The Boyfriend (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.
Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn – NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up special from comedian Hannah Berner.
Avail. 7/10/24
Eva Lasting: Season 2 (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
Eva's return sparks a new round of school debates, deep chats, dating dramas, magical moments of camaraderie — and endless hope for Camilo.
Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.
Receiver – NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
It's been said that there's no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL's best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Ready, set, whisk! Emotions — and cakes — run high as six new teams whip up jaw-dropping culinary creations to wow the judges and take home the dough.
Wild Wild Punjab (IN) – NETFLIX FILM
A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend's breakup by crashing his ex's wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a "breakup trip" leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab!
Avail. 7/11/24
Another Self: Season 2 (TR) – NETFLIX SERIES
As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık.
Vanished into the Night (IT) – NETFLIX FILM
A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.
Avail. 7/12/24
Blame the Game (DE) – NETFLIX FILM
Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia's ex raises the stakes for everyone.
The Champion (ES) – NETFLIX FILM
A hot-headed football star has it all until a fight gets him benched and assigned a new tutor: a reclusive academic who'll teach him to face his fears.
Exploding Kittens – NETFLIX SERIES
Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil...except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop.
Lobola Man (ZA) – NETFLIX FILM
Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client — only to find the stakes are higher than cash.
Avail. 7/15/24
Midnight Sun
Trolls Band Together
Wonderoos – NETFLIX FAMILY
Join animal pals Kiki, Dewey, Hazzy, Luly and Teshi as they learn how to make friends, try new foods and face other big firsts in colorful Roo City!
Avail. 7/16/24
The Boy Next Door
Chad Daniels: Empty Nester – NETFLIX COMEDY
Comedian Chad Daniels sounds off on dad-shaming, dating someone with allergies and the upside of an empty nest in this edgy stand-up special.
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Homicide: Los Angeles – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Law & Order Creator Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment and Alfred Street Industries comes Homicide, a new docuseries that illuminates the stories of notorious murder cases as told by the people who know them best: the detectives and prosecutors who cracked them.
Avail. 7/17/24
The Green Glove Gang: Season 2 (PL) – NETFLIX SERIES
Hiding and on the run, the Green Glove Gang is forced to resurface when one of their sons entangles with a fierce gangster, prompting a showdown.
T・P BON: Season 2 (JP) - NETFLIX ANIME
Now an official Time Patrol agent, Bon continues his extraordinary rescue missions through space-time while mentoring his new assistant, Yumiko.
Avail. 7/18/24
Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.
Master of the House (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
A family enters a power struggle following the death of their patriarch, who leaves behind his diamond empire — and the housekeeper he recently married.
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.
Avail. 7/19/24
Find Me Falling – NETFLIX FILM
After a failed comeback album, a rock star (Harry Connick Jr.) escapes to a cliffside home on a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to find his new life complicated by unwanted visitors — and an old flame.
Skywalkers: A Love Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
To save their career and their relationship, a daredevil couple journey across the globe to climb the world's last super skyscraper and perform a life-or-death acrobatic stunt on the spire.
Sweet Home: Season 3 (KR) – NETFLIX SERIES
The world teeters on the boundary between monsters and humans, leaving humanity with a difficult choice. As desires clash, a desperate fight ensues.
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.
Avail. 7/21/24
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (FR) – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.
Avail. 7/23/24
All American: Season 6
Avail. 7/24/24
Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This compelling docuseries tracks the rise and fall of Lou Pearlman, the music mogul who created and exploited some of the biggest boy bands of the '90s.
Love of my life (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
The young and fierce daughter of a wealthy landowner falls for a charismatic young laborer — only for their families to tear them apart.
Resurrected Rides – NETFLIX SERIES
Comedian Chris Redd works with a dream team of car experts to breathe new life into worn-out rides with stunning customized makeovers.
Avail. 7/25/24
The Decameron – NETFLIX SERIES
In 1348, a plague strikes hard in the Italian countryside as a handful of nobles take their servants to a grand villa for a lavish holiday. But what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp turns into a scramble for survival in this dark comedy.
Kleo: Season 2 (DE) – NETFLIX SERIES
Former East German spy Kleo continues her whirlwind rampage through post-Cold War Europe, sending her deeper into her own past than she would like.
Tokyo Swindlers (JP) – NETFLIX SERIES
A team of swindlers gets wind of prime real estate worth 10 billion yen and will stop at nothing to pull off their most ambitious scam yet.
Avail. 7/26/24
The Dragon Prince: Season 6 – NETFLIX FAMILY
As Callum and Rayla set out in search of a way to destroy Aaravos, their friends face the elf's insidious influence in both Xadia and Katolis.
Elite: Season 8 (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Omar and Nadia reunite just as graduation nears for students at Las Encinas and one last mystery pushes friendships — and enemies — to the brink.
House of Ga'a (NG) – NETFLIX FILM
Bashorun Gaa recounts the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker who wielded deceit and voodoo to reign, only to be undone by his own blood.
Non Negotiable (MX) – NETFLIX FILM
Hostage negotiator Alan Bender is called to rescue the president from a kidnapping, only to find himself also mediating to save his wife and marriage.
Too Hot to Handle: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
New season, new prize fund, new twists — and a naughty new sidekick for Lana, who's stirring up trouble among the villa's sexy singles.
Avail. 7/27/24
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Avail. 7/31/24
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The first Nepali woman to conquer Everest sets out to ascend the peak for the 10th and final time in this captivating documentary.
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Cold cases, bizarre creatures and more puzzling events are reexamined by witnesses, law enforcement and experts in this chilling docuseries.