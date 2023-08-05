The Decision To Direct Beverly Hills Cop Came Down To A Literal Coin Flip

Watching it in 2023, one might find themselves a little baffled as to why Martin Brest's 1984 crime comedy "Beverly Hills Cop" was such a massive success. Made for a modest $13 million, "Beverly Hills Cop" caused a sensation, earning over $234 million domestically which is, when adjusted for inflation, closer to $700 million. It made Eddie Murphy a household name and more or less codified an emerging genre of R-rated buddy cop movies that would remain ascendant throughout the 1980s and into the 1990s (Walter Hill's 1982 film "48 Hrs.," also starring Murphy, would be another notable hit in this regard). The success of "Beverly Hills Cop" might confuse people, however, as it seems wildly basic these days. The jokes are not particularly funny, and while Murphy is as charismatic as they come, his Snobs vs. Slobs shtick seems trite and tired.

It seems that "Beverly Hills Cop," however, was merely outstripped by its imitators. In the wave of imitators that spawned, filmmakers pushed the action and the humor to higher and higher degrees, making the original look small and trite by comparison. Fast-forward to 1989's "Lethal Weapon 2," and one can see how enormous — in terms of action content — the genre became in just a few short years.

In a recent interview with Variety, Brest talked to Todd Gilchrist about his long career as a director, and reminisced on his days working on "Beverly Hills Cop." It seems that Brest was at a low point in his career, and decided to make the comedy film by flipping a coin. It came up heads.