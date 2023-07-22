The Dragon Prince Season 5 Review: High Seas Adventures Make For A Fun Season

"The Dragon Prince" has quickly grown into a clear spiritual successor to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," an animated show with a vast and complex world and mythology, as well as an epic scope that helped it become one of the best fantasy stories on TV, including live-action.

After the first three seasons told a complete chapter in the saga, ending with the start of a new era in the fantasy world of the show, season 4 jumped forward in time and kickstarted a new chapter. Dubbed the Mystery of Aaravos arc, most of that season was spent on table setting for the new status quo, the changed dynamics between elves and humans, and building up the show's primordial villain — the Archmage and Startouch Elf Aaravos.

Season 5 picks up shortly after the events of the previous season, with team Zym desperately trying to catch up to Claudia and Terry in trying to discover the location of Aaravos' magical prison to resurrect Viren. With the table setting out of the way, season 5 finally gets the ground going, moving the story along with a thrilling race against the clock to stop Aaravos from escaping, as the team splits up to learn more about their enemy. Though more focused on the plot, this season still finds time to expand the world of Xadia with new locations, including a maritime adventure on the high seas that brings new energy to the show.