Why Did WB Bet The Farm On The Flash And Neglect Blue Beetle?

"Blue Beetle" is hitting theaters this weekend and the hope is that the superhero origin story can finally deliver a win for DC in 2023. It's been a rough year for Warner Bros. in this arena, with "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" becoming, without exaggeration, one of the biggest superhero movie flops of all time. "The Flash," sad to say, wasn't all that far behind, relative to the burden of sky-high expectations. Despite a very big marketing push from the studio, director Andy Muschietti's big trip through the DC multiverse failed to catch on with moviegoers in a meaningful way. Now, the question must be asked: Did WB put their eggs in the wrong basket?

"The Flash" topped out at just $268.1 million worldwide against a $200 million budget. It will lose a great deal of money for the studio — no two ways about it. Yet, WB seemed to believe they had a surefire hit on their hands, with a very early screening at CiemaCon earlier this year kicking off a huge marketing campaign. DC Studios co-head James Gunn also called it one of the best superhero movies he had ever seen. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav also called it the "best superhero I've ever seen." The hype, in the end, amounted to very little.

There were signs that things were perhaps not going to go well. For one, there's star Ezra Miller, who had been mired in controversy due to their highly public transgressions in the year leading up to the movie's release, leaving them absent from the press tour. There's also the fact that Barry Allen's first solo movie went through a version of development hell that spanned well over a decade. It's rare such things end up working out.