What Are Critics And Fans Saying About Blue Beetle?

Other critics have been mostly kind to the movie as well, with Pop Culture Planet founder Kristen Maldonado praising its heart. "#BlueBeetle has plenty of action and humor, but the heart of this film is its celebration of the strength, love, and resilience of a Latino family. I wish the set up and villains were a little tighter, but a fun introduction to the DC hero!" Malonado said before adding, "It reminded me of Shazam meets Ms. Marvel with a touch of Robert Rodriguez's vibe." Criticism of the film's villains, played by Susan Sarandon and Raoul Max Trujillo, is a common theme in these early reactions.

Nerdist staff writer Eric Ansley Diaz mixed together a whole cocktail of comparisons, throwing in everything from "Shazam!" to "Venom" in distilling it down. "#BlueBeetle doesn't reinvent any wheels; it's a bit of Spider-Man, with a good helping of Shazam, a dash of Iron Man, & pinch of Venom," Diaz said. "But Jaime & his whole family are so charming it'll win you over. And It'll be most kids favorite superhero movie. Susan Sarandon got a paycheck."

Many of these early reactions share praise for the Reyes family dynamic.

Matt Neglia, the Editor-In-Chief of Next Best Picture, praised Maridueña's performance in sharing his thoughts, which were varied. "BLUE BEETLE overcomes much of its contrived, silly humor to deliver a better-than-average superhero origin story defined by its Latino identity with an cultural emphasis on family," Neglia said while adding that it "can feel uneven but the action & emotion hit hard. Xolo Maridueña gives a star-making performance."