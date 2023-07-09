Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 2023, Ranked
The deeper we get into 2023, the more evidence we have of an industry shifting in ways that would have seemed inconceivable just a few short years ago, and nowhere is this more clear than in the world of science fiction. For the past 15 years (and arguably longer), huge blockbuster franchises and superhero films have run roughshod over the rest of the genre, taking up all the oxygen in an already crowded cinematic space. But while there are some of those movies on this list, they haven't been automatically asserting their dominance like they would have five years ago, just by virtue of being part of Marvel of DC.
As a result, 2023 has seen a much more varied — if less financially successful — crop of science fiction films that explore everything from the multiverse theory (multiverses are hot right now) to the day-to-day life of Earth under alien control. Here's the best sci-fi this year has to offer (so far) — while some will likely be familiar to audiences, others might have snuck under your radar.
12. Crater
Ever since the marketing disaster of releasing "Space Camp" almost immediately after the Challenger accident, studios have been a little wary of kids in space. Despite this, a few space-themed coming-of-age stories slip through now and then, and "Crater" is a great example of the subgenre done right. In a near future where humanity has established a successful — if fairly dystopian — mining operation on the moon, Caleb (Isaiah Russell-Bailey) is scheduled to be sent to a distant colony called Omega following his father's death. Knowing that they have only a few days left with Caleb and that they won't see him ever again after he departs for Omega, his friends arrange a farewell tour for them all to see a distant crater that they've heard stories about.
Light-hearted enough for kids but unafraid of depicting some exploitative labor practices in the mining colony that are evocative of current-day struggles, "Crater" has just enough weight to make it an emotionally satisfying and unexpectedly poignant watch for adults and kids alike.
11. 65
"65" might not have the best reputation — it's currently sitting at a cool 35% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but it does have exactly three things in its favor. First, there's Adam Driver. He may have made some questionable film choices over the years, but he can usually be relied upon to put in a committed, borderline too-intense performance when we need him. There are also dinosaurs, which regardless of the actual quality of a movie, tend to make it a lot more fun. Finally — and this may be the most important part — it clocks in at just over 90 minutes.
Sure, we all may have our cinematic standards, but it's hard to begrudge a movie that has Adam Driver and dinosaurs, and knows enough to wrap things up in a timely manner. A threadbare story of an astronaut who has to protect a child on prehistoric Earth, "65" falls firmly into the "dumb but fun" category. Although there are certainly better sci-fi films that have come out this year, this one is just on the right side of endearing.
10. The Pod Generation
Premiering first at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2023, "The Pod Generation" takes a look at the future of childbearing. Set in a distant version of New York City, it stars Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor as parents eagerly anticipating the birth of their child. But unlike today, when parents carry their gestating fetuses the old-fashioned way, in this society they have the option of externalizing the process, with infants grown in artificial wombs. Although Rachel (Clarke) is fully on board with this new scientific development, Alvy (Ejiofor) is less confident that this is the way he wants to bring a child into the world.
"The Pod Generation" is what we might consider light dystopia. At its heart is the emotional relationship between Rachel and Alvy as they navigate decisions that are no less relatable for being set in the distant future, but it also gently prods the role that technology plays in even our most private moments.
After Sundance, "The Pod Generation" was acquired for distribution by Roadside Attractions and Vertical. It is slated to be released in the United States on August 11, 2023.
9. Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out
The delightfully-named Sundance breakout "Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out" is a quirky coming-of-age dramedy shown through a science-fiction lens. When Itsy (Emma Tremblay) moves to a new town with her parents and little brother, she is immediately fascinated by Calvin (Jacob Buster), a bizarre kid at her school who comes to class wearing makeshift astronaut gear and knows a little too much about space. It turns out that they're neighbors, and Calvin has been living there alone after the death of his grandmother and the disappearance of his parents, who he believes to have been abducted by aliens. Itsy promises to help him reconnect with them when a comet passes by Earth for the first time since his parents went missing, but she doesn't actually believe him — that is, until she starts to.
"Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out" has a subversive sense of humor that flies under the radar, creating a film that is clever and funny, but not so much that the childlike heart of the story doesn't shine through. It was acquired by Vertical Entertainment following Sundance, and is poised to be released in late 2023.
8. Clock
There's something about the birthing experience, particularly in post-Roe America, that lends itself to the crossroads between science fiction and horror. "Clock" stars Dianna Agron as Ella, a woman in her late 30s who goes through a series of terrors while participating in an experimental drug trial designed to get her biological clock ticking and give her the desire to have children. It's a bit of a strange premise, and the film as a whole is extremely eager to go in for spectacularly un-subtle motifs (we see quite a bit of a grandfather clock ticking away, for example).
But the end result of "Clock" has an emotional resonance that speaks to a generation with serious doubts about their ability — and indeed, their interest — in becoming parents, despite crushing societal expectations to do so. Critics lavished special praise on Dianna Agron's performance in particular, and applauded its central narrative. As Noel Murray of the Los Angeles Times wrote, "[It's] a vivid and visceral explication of one woman's fears."
7. Landscape with Invisible Hand
In a version of Earth that has been suddenly taken over by a technologically superior alien species, humans are having kind of a rough go of it. They have little choice but to serve their alien overlords, who provide the only means to support their family and maintain an even remotely familiar way of life. "Landscape with Invisible Hand" details not an alien invasion, but the years afterward, when humanity has become fully resigned to their situation.
Teenagers Adam (Asante Blackk) and Chloe (Kylie Rogers) are desperate to provide for their families, and they realize that they can earn a lot of money by broadcasting their relationship for alien viewers, who are fascinated by the mating rituals of humans. But the more they are forced to act out their romance, the more the pressures and artificiality began to degrade what made it special in the first place. If you're an Instagram or TikTok influencer, this may hit a little close to home. "Landscape with Invisible Hand" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and has an official release date of August 18, 2023.
6. Nimona
A sort of fantasy-science-fiction hybrid, "Nimona" takes the classic narrative of the chivalrous knight and transposes it into a futuristic, cyberpunk society. Really, it's a tale as old as time. A noble warrior is falsely accused of a heinous crime: murdering the queen immediately after she knighted him, the first lowborn soldier ever to receive such an honor. He is ostracized for his alleged villainy and resigns himself to a life in the shadows, until a young girl tracks him down, determined to help clear his name.
"Nimona" itself had a troubled history. Despite a high-profile voice cast that includes Chloe Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed in the lead roles, it was shelved temporarily after its parent company Blue Sky was acquired by Disney, allegedly due to concerns over its LGBTQ elements. It was eventually revived by Netflix and given a home on their platform, where it was positively received by both critics and audiences alike.
5. Infinity Pool
Look, there are movies that have a good horror/sci-fi pedigree, and then there are movies directed by the son of David Cronenberg. You see a Cronenberg in the director's chair, and you know you're going to get something weird. "Infinity Pool" stars burgeoning scream queen Mia Goth and the up-for-anything Alexander Skarsgård as two strangers who collide at a supposedly relaxing resort, just before things quickly go awry. Apparently, this resort takes place in a community where the rich can get out of death sentences by paying to have themselves cloned and then send the clone off to be killed, which is both profoundly disturbing and layered with social commentary.
"Infinity Pool" is a gruesome delight, albeit one that almost didn't make it into mainstream theaters. Distributor Neon had to appeal to the MPAA not once but twice to have its NC-17 rating overturned. They were eventually successful, giving audiences access to what Kristy Puchko of Mashable called "[a] satire of wealth and privilege [that] will leave you stranded in its putrid muck, but perhaps smiling at the sheer gall of its horror."
4. Molli and Max in the Future
A SWXS release, "Molli and Max in the Future" was referred to by Mashable as "'When Harry Met Sally' in a galaxy far, far away," and that's perhaps the most apt introduction to this film as any. The science-fiction rom-com stars Zosia Mamet and Aristotle Athari as a mismatched pair of would-be lovers, whose romantic adventures — like Harry and Sally — take place over a period of several years.
But they're no ordinary couple. They live far in the future, and their exploits involve AI partners and bizarre sex cults — not an existence for the faint of heart, one might say. But the two persevere in ways that are genuinely endearing, despite taking place in a world that is completely alien to our own. "Molli and Max in the Future" received rave reviews from critics out of SXSW, but despite this, it seems as though it is still awaiting a distribution deal. Hopefully this charming sci-fi romance will be hitting theaters sooner rather than later.
3. Asteroid City
The latest release from popular but often misunderstood cinematic auteur Wes Anderson, "Asteroid City" is a dreamy Technicolor ode to post-WWII Americana and the Space Race. A massive ensemble cast descends upon the Southwestern desert town of Asteroid City, where they will be attending the annual Junior Stargazer convention. Woodrow "Brainiac" Steenbeck is there to simultaneously receive a scholarship for his impressive scientific research and grieve the loss of his mother, after his father (Jason Schwartzman) finally decides to break the news of her death.
But plans are upended when an alien arrives, stealing the town's meteorite and sending the entire community into a government-enforced lockdown. "Asteroid City" is, like most of Anderson's work, a visual masterpiece, the artificial palette of its desert landscape catching the eye at every turn. Although the large cast occasionally trip over each other trying to make an impression, there are delightful performances in here, particularly from Schwartzman and his co-star Scarlett Johansson, who plays a movie star and the mother of another young genius.
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
In 2023, it's no foregone conclusion that a superhero movie will be a financial success just by virtue of its status as part of the Marvel or DC cinematic universes. If you want audiences to like your comic book movie, you have to work for it. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" proves that there is something to its unique brand of storytelling that sets it apart from its Marvel contemporaries. While wrapping up the trilogy of films, it makes audiences appreciate its heart and unusual sense of humor.
Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) is placed at the center of the movie, as we delve deeper into his frankly horrifying background as an animal experimented on in a lab and eventually gifted high intelligence levels, but at a terrible price. Is it emotionally manipulative? Yes. Absolutely. But there is genuine sentiment lurking beneath the surface, both within Rocket's story and in the connections that each of the Guardians share with one another. As the conclusion of its heroes' adventures, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" sticks the landing.
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
While the MCU was chugging along with its multi-year plan for extending its interconnected web of blockbusters, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" shocked the world by turning up out of nowhere in 2018 and becoming a veritable phenomenon, chronicling the adventures of Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of his own universe. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" picks up where its predecessor left off: Miles, having helped get all of his friends back to their home universes, is now alone in his version of New York City and honestly feeling a little deflated. So when Gwen Stacy shows up with a bracelet that gives him access to the multiverse, he doesn't hesitate — but the consequences of his interference with canon events may prove to be disastrous.
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has everything we loved about the first film. Its sense of humor is still on point, the animation is possibly even more stunningly rendered, and Miles has lost none of his appeal as the scrappy young Spider-Man, a more than able counterpart to Peter Parker. The only question is how we're possibly supposed to wait for the third part of the series.