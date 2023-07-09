Best Sci-Fi Movies Of 2023, Ranked

The deeper we get into 2023, the more evidence we have of an industry shifting in ways that would have seemed inconceivable just a few short years ago, and nowhere is this more clear than in the world of science fiction. For the past 15 years (and arguably longer), huge blockbuster franchises and superhero films have run roughshod over the rest of the genre, taking up all the oxygen in an already crowded cinematic space. But while there are some of those movies on this list, they haven't been automatically asserting their dominance like they would have five years ago, just by virtue of being part of Marvel of DC.

As a result, 2023 has seen a much more varied — if less financially successful — crop of science fiction films that explore everything from the multiverse theory (multiverses are hot right now) to the day-to-day life of Earth under alien control. Here's the best sci-fi this year has to offer (so far) — while some will likely be familiar to audiences, others might have snuck under your radar.