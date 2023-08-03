Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's Animation Style Finally Lets The Characters Shine As Individuals

This post contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

From its inception, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was a malleable franchise, one that has never stopped being reinvented. After being introduced in a dark and gritty comic book, an homage and parody of superhero comics of the time, the Turtles became toys and their design and story changed. The same would happen once the Turtles made the jump to animation in the '80s, with a cartoon that introduced new characters, new personalities, backstories, and more. Since then, each new iteration of the "TMNT" has changed things, like when Shredder became an alien, or the first time Splinter went from being a pet rat to a human turned into a rat.

As much as things change, some things stay the same, like the relationship between the Turtles and Splinter or the look of the Turtles. They've always sort of looked the same, the only things telling them apart being their different weapons, their color-coded bandanas, and the belts with their initials on them.

That is not the case with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." This is a film that reinvents the whole "TMNT" franchise, turning enemies into friends and changing the backstories of many characters. Some of the bigger changes involve reimagining Splinter's background in martial arts, and doing more to highlight the teenage part of the Turtles by casting actual kids in the main roles and letting them riff on one another. The film also employs a stunning visual style that feels like teenage sketches, as if the Turtles themselves were animating the film, which makes the characters shine as individuals. This last bit is important, because of how rare it is for the franchise.