Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Features The Same Villainous Plot As The First X-Men Movie

Meanwhile, in "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem," Superfly sees humans not as bigoted kin but as full-blown oppressors. That's because Superfly and his fellow mutants aren't technically human; they're all animals, with Superfly himself once an ordinary housefly given anthropomorphic sentience thanks to Baxter Stockman's mutagen ooze. The device he's building with the help of his motley gang of mutants isn't meant to turn humans into mutants like Magneto's was, but rather to turn all wildlife on Earth into sentient mutants, too. Thus, humans would instantly become the minority species on the planet, and Superfly doesn't seem to care much about what happens to them after that. Whether it means wiping most of them out or simply turning them into an enslaved species that the mutants get to make spectacles of, Superfly tells his crew he's extremely "open to ideas" in that vein.

The plight of the mutants in the film is highly akin to the sympathetic monsters and freaks of the horror genre, from "Frankenstein" to the "Creature From the Black Lagoon" to the outcast society of Clive Barker's "Nightbreed" and the clandestine heroes of the "Hellboy" movies. It's not necessarily political integration that these mutants primarily want, but respect and acceptance. Superfly and even Master Splinter (Jackie Chan) think the worst of humans, but the Turtles manage to convince the other mutants and Splinter that humans have the capacity for change and acceptance, too, in large part because of the human pop culture the Turtles have gleefully consumed their whole lives.

Where "X-Men" acknowledges the struggle for acceptance as never-ending (concluding as it does with a literal chess game between Xavier and Magneto), "Mutant Mayhem" demonstrates that fear and intolerance can be overcome, as the mutants are hailed as heroes and the Turtles even get to attend high school with other humans, all without the use of a giant villainous mutating device. Despite their differences, both films end up turning these dark power fantasies into messages of hopeful progress.

