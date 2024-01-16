The Best Bumblebee Scene In Rise Of The Beasts Was Pure Transformers Magic

"Transformers" is a tricky thing to talk about. Your average moviegoer tends to enjoy the movies (at least up until 2017's "The Last Knight"), but people who use words like "cinema" and "art" when talking about movies kind of hate them. Things got better when Michael Bay finally vacated the director's chair, with 2018's "Bumblebee" ranking as easily the most acclaimed entry in the multi-billion-dollar franchise to date. Last year's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" tried to keep that new magic going and did so with mixed results. But there is at least one scene in the film that stands a cut above the rest, reminding us of what this franchise can be in its best moments.

It is perhaps not surprising that arguably the best moment in director Steven Caple Jr.'s "Rise of the Beasts" involves Bumblebee. Everyone's favorite little yellow Autobot has been the secret sauce in this franchise dating back to the 2007 film that started it all; even Bay understood that. That's why he was the first (and only) character to get a spin-off, and why he got to have the big hero moment in the latest entry with a grin-worthy, action-heavy, kick-ass return to the battlefield that represents what "Transformers" can and should be on the big screen.

For those who may need a refresher, Bumblebee is killed by Scourge relatively early on in the film. Naturally, the brass at Hasbro and Paramount Pictures weren't going to allow that death to stick, so he was revived during the film's climactic battle by an Energon surge. With the help of Stratosphere, Bee is then dropped into the battle from the skies above, taking out enemies with precision and style, just when his friends need him most. Cue the rapturous applause from the audience.