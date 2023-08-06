The Famous Transformers Line That Was Submitted To The Movie By A Fan

The "Transformers" movies are filled with questionable choices, but bringing Peter Cullen back to voice Optimus Prime is not one of them. Reprising the role for the first time since the 1980s, Cullen became the voice of Prime for Millennials and Zoomers, just as he had been for the Gen Xers who watched the original cartoon as children.

In the lead-up to the first movie's release, Paramount Pictures held the online contest "Make Prime Speak" (hosted on www.transformersmovie.com). From October 2-23, 2006, entrants could submit a piece of dialogue (120 characters or less) that they wanted to hear Optimus Prime say in the then-upcoming movie. Per contest rules, Peter Cullen would recite the winning line in his John Wayne-esque baritone.

The line ultimately chosen was "Freedom is the right of all sentient beings." This was Prime's motto, according to his original toy bio, but Cullen never said it before. Garry Chalk, as Optimus Primal, had previously said the line in an episode of "Beast Wars" — funnily enough, writer Bob Forward had nicked it from online fan forums.

"Transformers" fandom has been active online since the early days of the internet (the alt.toys.transformers newsgroup began in 1993), so it's no surprise they were able to get a beloved quote past the finishing line of this contest. Not that there wasn't some steep competition.