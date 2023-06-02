Every Dimension Visited By Major Characters In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Ranked

The following post contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

In 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," different spider-powered individuals and villains from other dimensions converged on New York — and also on the life of the newest Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). In the long-awaited sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," Miles travels to some of those dimensions, and he's not the only one. Other major characters, like new villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), returning heroine Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and dubious ally Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) do their share of multiverse tripping as well.

Several universes are seen onscreen, including some only glimpsed through portals. We're ranking the ones that primary characters actually set foot — or head, or arm — in. If they do so only in flashback, that counts. From worlds inspired by one small change to others with wholly different aesthetics and physics, here are the 13 dimensions visited by significant "Across the Spider-Verse" characters, ranked worst to best. Again, be warned that MAJOR SPOILERS follow.