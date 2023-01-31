Superhero Bits: All Of The Big DC Universe Announcements, The 2023 X-Men Election & More

Marvel Comics has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming series "Bloodline: Daughter of Blade." As the title points to, this new series will be putting the focus on Brielle Brooks, the offspring of Marvel's resident Daywalker. It is, in many ways, not surprising that we're getting new "Blade" books, given that the movie reboot is firmly on the way. In the meantime, this can help fill the void. The synopsis for the book reads as follows:

Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say – it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super-powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren't enough, Bri's got a wild ride ahead of her – she's about to discover that she's the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!

"Bloodline: Daughter of Blade" #1 is set to hit shelves on February 1.