Superhero Bits: All Of The Big DC Universe Announcements, The 2023 X-Men Election & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Catch up on all of the huge DC Universe announcements.
The 2023 X-Men election is happening now.
Dave Bautista as Lex Luthor, maybe?
A "Hellboy in Love" playlist to get you in the mood.
All that and more!
Dark Horse shares official playlist for Hellboy in Love
Hellboy recently returned for a new, surprisingly romantic series in the form of "Hellboy in Love" from Dark Horse Comics. Now the publisher has revealed an official playlist to accompany the book in order to help get one in the mood – in the mood for some Hellboy, that is! The playlist is currently available on Spotify and includes such tracks as "Just What I Needed" by The Cars and "We're In This Together" by Nine Inch Nails. Those interested in checking it out can do so by clicking here.
Bloodline: Daughter of Blade trailer released by Marvel Comics
Marvel Comics has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming series "Bloodline: Daughter of Blade." As the title points to, this new series will be putting the focus on Brielle Brooks, the offspring of Marvel's resident Daywalker. It is, in many ways, not surprising that we're getting new "Blade" books, given that the movie reboot is firmly on the way. In the meantime, this can help fill the void. The synopsis for the book reads as follows:
Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say – it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super-powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren't enough, Bri's got a wild ride ahead of her – she's about to discover that she's the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!
"Bloodline: Daughter of Blade" #1 is set to hit shelves on February 1.
The 2023 X-Men election is happening now, cast your vote!
It's all up to you. ❌ Vote for which of these candidates you want to become a member of the X-Men at https://t.co/jRlIw5V8Ja! #XMenVote pic.twitter.com/7pSpaGj9Mq— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 31, 2023
For the third year in a row, Marvel is putting the future of the X-Men in the hands of the fans. Specifically, they are once again allowing fans to vote on the next member of the team, who will help protect the mutant sanctuary known as Krakoa. This year's list of candidates includes Jubilee, Juggernaut, Prodigy, Dazzler, Cannonball, and Frenzy. That's a wild, varied list to choose from. The polls will be open until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, February 3. Voting is open right here.
The Dark Knight trilogy Build-A Wave figures from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have revealed that a new wave of figures based on Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy are on the way. Specifically, these will be part of the next Build-A wave figures and, as we can see above, the company is previewing an impressive recreation of a classic shot from "The Dark Knight," depicting Christian Bale's Caped Crusader. No word yet on pre-order or retailer details, but stay tuned.
Spotify's Harley Quinn and Joker: Sound Mind podcast is now streaming
Harley Quinn and the Joker: Sound Mind has arrived for your binging pleasure. pic.twitter.com/011SThX1V3— Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) January 31, 2023
Spotify is continuing its collaboration with DC in the form of a brand new scripted podcast, "Harley Quinn and Joker: Sound Mind." The series is now available to listen to in its entirety, and it features an A-list cast from top to bottom led by Christina Ricci ("Yellowjackets") as Harley Quinn, Billy Magnussen ("No Time to Die") as The Joker, and Justin Hartley ("This is Us") as Bruce Wayne. Those interested can listen now on Spotify.
Another new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania TV spot
Marvel is not pumping the brakes in any way when it comes to promoting "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which officially kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU next month. While we've already seen several full trailers and a few TV spots of varying length, but yet another TV spot has surfaced online. As is often the case at this point in the cycle, the footage is largely stuff we've seen before, with some slight differences. Though, to my eye, it doesn't seem overly spoiler-y, so those who are interested can check it out without fear. The movie is set to hit theaters on February 17.
Dave Bautista is interested in playing Lex Luthor
Dave Bautista may not be playing Bane, and he's about done as Drax in "Guardians of the Galaxy." But might another famous comic book villain be on the table? Recently, ComicBook.com asked the actor about the prospect of playing Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. This idea started when a social media post suggesting the actor for the part got his attention. For his part, Bautista seems to be interested:
"I just never thought about playing that character. As soon as I saw that picture of myself next to Lex Luthor I was like, 'Man, that's really interesting.' It's interesting to me. I'd be totally up for that, James Gunn."
Given that James Gunn has a new "Superman" movie on deck (more on that in a moment), we'll undoubtedly need a new Lex at some point.
Let's get you caught up on all of the big DC Universe announcements
Lastly, today was a massive day for the DC Universe, as DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran pulled the curtain back on their initial plans. The first titles in the first chapter have been announced, including five movies and five TV shows. We also know that the first phase will be titled "Gods and Monsters," which is intriguing all on its own. Gunn breaks down what they have coming, briefly, in the above video. We at /Film, however, have lots more details on each and every one of these projects, as well as the plans for the DCU, in general. Below, you'll find lots of helpful links to familiarize yourself with what's going down in the coming years, from "Superman: Legacy" to "Creature Commandos," and everything in between.